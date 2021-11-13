...‘Private doctors using ivermectin, antibiotics to treat virus’

SOME private medical practitioners are treating patients who have contracted Covid-19 with antibiotics and other medications that do not combat the virus, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday.
People using these drugs at home usually fall critically ill, and then need intensive care treatment at public institutions, he said.
Deyalsingh was speaking yesterday at the Covid-19 news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s to update the population on the impact the pandemic has had on Trinidad and Tobago.
He said he had a meeting with doctors on Friday from the five regional health authorities and they disclosed that some doctors were administering to patients antibiotics, ivermectin and oxygen.
The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website states that ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms, head lice and certain skin conditions.
The website stated such a drug was not approved for treating Covid-19.
“Doctors with whom I met, they are tired, they are burnt out, quite frankly, they are fed up, and what they doctors are telling me is that patients are being treated by the private sector doctors at home with a combination of ivermectim and antibiotics to treat a viral infection.
“There is a place for antibiotics if you have a secondary bacterial infection coming out of a viral infection, but antibiotics, as the doctors would tell you, they were amazed when they take the case history,” Deyalsingh said. “These patients are being given antibiotics as first-line therapy for a viral infection together with ivermectin, together with alternative medicine, together with home oxygen.”
The effect of this, he pointed out, was that such patients will eventually realise the medication is not working, and only then will they seek care at the public hospitals.
“What the doctors reported to me (Friday) is that these patients become hypoxic at home. Hypoxia means they don’t have enough oxygen for three to five days before calling the ambulance and coming to the hospital system. When they reach, because they have been treated at home with ivermectin and antibiotics, they need to go immediately into ICU,” he said.
As for the vaccination programme, the minister said it “has more or less stalled”.
Over the past two weeks there has been an average of 1,200 people per day going to get the vaccine.
Deyalsingh said he was again calling on the unvaccinated population to take advantage of the opportunity to become vaccinated.
By doing so, they would be exercising their personal and societal responsibilities to assist the country in combating the Covid-19 virus, he said.