Private funeral for Jugmohan

Steve Jugmohan’s family is planning a private funeral to bid him farewell. In a post on social media, the family said details would not be released to the public or the media, and the funeral would not be livestreamed.
Jugmohan and his wife, Sharlene Ramkissoon, were found dead by a child at their Princes Town home last week Saturday. Ramkisson, 38, was discovered in the bedroom, while Jugmohan, 40, was found in the bathroom of the home they shared downstairs his family’s house, at La Paille Road, near Princes Town. Autopsies confirmed they ended their own lives.
The couple, in a video, said they were experiencing problems, and relatives said there may have been financial issues.
Jugmohan’s sister, Sharon Jugmohan, said he did not confirm this with the family, but he sold two vehicles before his death.
The post to social media about Jugmohan’s funeral stated: “On behalf of the Jugmohan family, the decision has been made that the funeral of Steve Jugmohan will be a private event. The details as to when, where and how the funeral would be done will not be released to the public or media. There will be no live streaming of the event. We kindly ask that everyone respect the wishes of the family, to grieve their loss in private.”
Yesterday, the relative who made the post also told the Express that no disclosure about the funeral would be made.
The funeral for Ramkissoon is expected to take place tomorrow at her mother’s St Charles Village home, near San Fernando.
Rena Ramkissoon, earlier in the week, said she plans to have decorations and tassa. “I doing the funeral like it’s a wedding for my daughter. That’s my last and that’s my joy,” she said.
Sharlene Ramkissoon’s sons, aged 15 and 17, from a previous relationship, are expected to arrive from abroad for the final rites. Ramkissoon’s body will be cremated at the Shore of Peace, Mosquito Creek. The couple’s five-year-old son, who has a hole in his heart, and nine-year old daughter have been staying with relatives from both sides of the family since their parents’ deaths.
Jugmohan was also the father of a 16-year-old girl who lives with his relatives.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob had promised counselling for the children when he visited the family last Saturday. The Children’s Authority had also gotten involved.