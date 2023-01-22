Private healthcare gaining public’s confidence

More and more people are turning to the private health sector for healthcare and more private healthcare facilities have been opening up across the country.
It suggests a decades-long lack of confidence in the public healthcare system.
Just last week, outgoing President Paula-Mae Weekes lamented the problems and challenges in the public health sector, saying the sector was in need of visionary leadership.
Speaking during a symposium hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA), Weekes bemoaned the length of time patients have to wait to receive care at public hospitals, unreasonable delays in receiving critical diagnoses and reports, confusing administrative process and other issues.
She described the public healthcare sector as a flawed system.
The Sunday Express recently sat down with medical director of the St Augustine Private Hospital Dr Ajit Udit and the hospital’s general manager, Jerome McCarthy, where they discussed what they felt were the reasons for the public having more confidence in private healthcare.
McCarthy said the major reason for people choosing private healthcare was not the quality of care but rather the timeliness in accessing services.
“A patient may have a choice of doing a surgery now in the private system or wait two years in the public system,” he said. “It is the speed at which you get the services. We have the same doctors, same specialists, more or less, in both the public and private sectors. A lot of them traverse both sectors, so at the end of the day it is the same sort of medical care.
“But in the private sector, let’s say you need to get a CT (computerised tomography) scan. You can get it within half an hour and receive the report within a day. Based on the report, the doctor might say you need surgery and within a day or two after, you can have an emergency surgery set up.”
McCarthy said this was often not the case in the public health sector, where people are put on waiting lists for certain scans or procedures for months or even years.
“The quality of care may be there, but because the public health system has to accommodate so many people... the speed at which you can do it in the private health sector is faster.”
“It is a matter of volume,” said Udit. “The volume of patients that bombard the public sector on a daily basis, it is difficult to manage. Private hospitals have a volume that we can manage efficiently, and that is the difference.
“In the public health sector, you may have one nurse having to care for 20-25 patients on a ward. We may have a one-to-three ratio here.”
Udit, however, acknowledged that there may be some unethical profiteering by private doctors who also work in the public health system.
He said there are situations where people may go to a public hospital and doctors there may refer them to their private practices in an effort to make money.
But he said not all situations where patients are referred from public hospitals to private institutions are unethical.
He said many are out of necessity.
“There will be situations where people will go to a public hospital and get appointments for six months later. So the doctor will suggest to them if they want to fast-track a particular service or get a particular test, they can go to the private sector to get it done quicker.”
McCarthy said once a patient is able to pay for a service, almost any service can be accessed in the private health system.
“We often have a lot of the diagnostic tools that are not available in the public sector—CT machines, MRIs (magnetic resonance imaging), etc. There are stakeholders who want medical care and they want it now.”
But the cost of private healthcare is not cheap, he admitted.
If a patient is not covered by insurance, the cost for surgeries and other critical procedures may prove to be prohibitive.
But McCarthy said the cost is justified.
He said the cost of medical equipment can run into the millions, and there is the separate cost of maintenance to ensure the equipment is in good working order.
Then there is the cost of staff.
He said the health sector has also been impacted by recent price increases, and these costs are reflected in the cost of private healthcare.
Udit noted that the private and public health sectors are not necessarily competitors, but often work together.
For instance, most public healthcare institutions have external patient programmes and accept patients from the public sector for dialysis and other essential services that may not be available in the public sector.
The cost of this is covered by the State.
He said a similar system exists for members of the protective services.
Overall, McCarthy said people seem to have more confidence in the private healthcare system.
He said every private hospital has to undergo stringent checks, comply with regulations and structural requirements in order to operate.
“We are generally held to higher standards,” he said.
This year, the St Augustine Private Hospital is celebrating its 25th anniversary and has a range of activities and services planned as part of its celebrations.
Among these will be online services and a 24-hour accident and emergency telemedicine service.