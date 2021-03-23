Private sector volunteered to pay for vaccine

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday there was “absolutely no contradiction” between Government statements and those of ANSA McAL on the proposal to purchase 351,000 vaccines from Pfizer.
He was responding to an urgent question in the Senate from UNC Senator Wade Mark.
Deyalsingh said there was “no confusion” on this matter and reiterated that the private sector “volunteered” to pay for the vaccines and was never asked to do so.
He said the Government was always in a financial position to pay the US$8.4 million for the purchase of the 351,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines.
“This offer (from ANSA McAL )came out of a meeting requested and arranged by the Ministry of Health because people were reaching out to me personally, Chambers of Commerce and all of those persons.
“We facilitated a meeting. They asked us what our needs were and where they could help. They were willing to help with everything from storage of vaccines, to transport, to provision of people, to the provision of vehicles.
“They also asked us what was the cost of these vaccines and we gave them the cost. We were always prepared to fund (the cost of) these (vaccines) ourselves.
“But the private sector wanted to be a part of it and we simply indicated to them what the cost of these vaccines would have been. At no time did we go to them to ask them to pay. They volunteered,” Deyalsingh stated.
Question disallowed
Deyalsingh quoted two paragraphs from a letter dated February 19, 2021 from ANSA McAL CEO Anthony N Sabga III in which he (Sabga) stated: “In order to meet our commitment we kindly ask that GORTT ensure that an adequate supply of US currency is made available through ANSA Merchant Bank to enable us to purchase these doses in a timely manner.
“Further, we also request that all, not only ANSA, but for all private sector companies such as ourselves which purchase vaccines for the exclusive use by GORTT in vaccinating the public, that a contribution of 100 per cent be fully credited against taxes payable for the year of income 2021.”
A question from Mark seeking an explanation from Deyalsingh on Sabga’s statement that the Government requested ANSA McAL’s intervention in the purchase of the Pfizer vaccines was disallowed by Senate President Christine Kangaloo.
Earlier yesterday, Deyalsingh had issued a release stating that the letter of thanks quoted in the ANSA McAL statement was similarly sent to a wide range of private sector entities who had co-operated and supported the Government’s actions in 2020 in containing the virus.
“It is unfortunate that the contents of this letter are being associated with the procurement of vaccines in 2021 when that was not the intention of the letter,” Deyalsingh stated.
Ansa, ministry and
Diptee will work together
Responding to a question from UNC Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, Deyalsingh said the private sector “as they did last year, when they supplied everything from meals, PPE, a whole host of goods and services. (They) Again reached out to me personally and to the ministry to offer their assistance.
“We facilitated a meeting with all these agencies, Chambers of Commerce and so on February 17. And no specific arrangements have been made to date. But let me add that I have reached out to ANSA McAL and the Supermarkets Association to continue our dialogue, and they have both agreed that we will continue our dialogue in the interest of Trinidad and Tobago.
“And as I am rightly quoted in the newspaper today, once we have a product coming out of those discussions that is fully baked, fully cooked and palatable to the public, we will make a joint announcement.
“And that is my approach to dealing with ANSA McAL, Anthony Sabga III and Mr Rajiv Diptee and they have both agreed that we will continue to work together until we have a programme that is based on WHO vaccines and that is safe for the public,” Deyalsingh stated.
Lost opportunity
Asked about the status of the 351,000 vaccines from Pfizer, Deyalsingh said there was a global shortage of vaccines.
“From that time to now, Pfizer has not gotten back to us with a firm commitment as to dates of delivery and/or price,” he said.
Deyalsingh said without Pfizer coming back with this information, because of the global shortage of vaccines, the Government is unable to proceed.
Deyalsingh said it was reported today that even Johnson and Johnson cannot supply the US Government with the doses of vaccines promised to the US Government. “That is the state of play globally,” he said.
Stating the price of US$8.4 million was an “indicative price”, Deyalsingh added: “We asked for confirmation of prices and confirmation of estimated times of delivery. That we have not had as yet.”
In a statement issued later on, Lutchmedial said the Government appeared to have lost the opportunity to secure 351,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer.
“Based on the answers received in response to questions...in Parliament today, it is clear that the PNM Government did not, for whatever reason, seize this opportunity to secure vaccines that could have saved the lives of the people,” she said.
She noted the information indicated the Pfizer vaccine had a 95 per cent efficacy rate.
She said the Minister of Health was unable to state if this (Pfizer) order is still available or when the COVAX supply will arrive here.
Stating that T&T had the lowest level of vaccination in the Caribbean, Lutchmedial stated that the Prime Minister, instead of addressing this situation, was “busy insulting ambassadors and implying that other (Caricom) leaders were “beggars”.