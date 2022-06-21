Flashback, January 2022: Relatives of Gewaan Ramkissoon view his cremation at the Caroni Cremation Site under Hindu rites following the lifting of the Government ban on open-air pyre cremations. Looking on are husband and wife Navin and Aneisha Ramkissoon, from right, and Ramesh Ramkissoon, cousin of Gewaan. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY