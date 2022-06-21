THE Privy Council has upheld the constitutionality of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 public health regulations in dismissing two appeals that arose from a previous ban on Hindu open-air cremations.
A release from the Office of the Attorney General yesterday stated that appeals brought by Dominic Suraj and Satyanand Maharaj against the State were dismissed and the Privy Council “has unanimously upheld the management of the Covid-19 pandemic since early 2020 by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago”.
The appellants’ case arose out of some Covid-19 public health regulations, including the ban on open-air cremations, which were in effect up to January 2022 and chiefly affected the Hindu community. The case against the State had also included objections to regulations that affected places of worship, such as a 50 per cent limit on physical attendance, which has since been lifted.
The release from the Office of the AG noted that the “appellants were challenging the constitutionality of the Public Health Regulations passed by the Government to manage the Covid-19 pandemic”.
It also stated, “Specifically, the court found that the public health regulations and guidelines issued by the Minister of Health were appropriately based on sound medical and expert scientific evidence and made in the public interest of protecting the life and health of the population of this republic.
“The Government’s approach to managing the Covid-19 pandemic has therefore been conclusively endorsed by the country’s highest court of law.”
The release added: “This ruling is an important vindication of the Government’s long-standing legislative agenda and use of legislation passed without a super majority. This issue has been the subject of running vocal complaints by members of the Opposition who have baselessly claimed that this approach was contrary to the Constitution. The Privy Council has today decisively rejected that criticism and vindicated both the position of the Government and its legislative agenda.”
The Office of the AG statement said the case was “successfully argued and won by the Attorney General in the High Court and the Court of Appeal prior to his assumption of Office as Attorney General, leading a team of committed and extremely competent attorneys and, the Attorney General takes this opportunity to thank that team and the attorneys appearing before the Privy Council”.
The Office of the AG stated, “In particular the Privy Council rejected arguments of unconstitutionality and interference with religious rights.”
The release recalled the case of death row inmate, Jay Chandler, who challenged the State on the constitutionality of the death penalty.
In May 2022, the Privy Council ruled that the mandatory sentence of death for murder in Trinidad and Tobago is constitutional and the law can only be rewritten by Parliament.
The Privy Council decision in the Maharaj/Suraj case “follows almost immediately on the other significant decision in Chandler v The State (delivered on the 16th May, 2022) in which the Privy Council also upheld the Government’s position on the proper interpretation and application of the savings law clause in the Constitution,” the release said.
“These two decisions together set ground-breaking constitutional precedent and affirm the correctness of the Government’s approach to legislative drafting since its assumption of office,” the Office of the AG said.
With regard to the appellants’ claim that some regulations infringed disproportionately on the rights of the population, with regard to religious gatherings, the Privy Council had found that the impact on the appellants’ rights were proportionate and “the rules were promulgated on the basis of expert scientific advice against a background of considerable uncertainty about how the disease was transmitted and how best to counter its spread.
The public interest in issue, the protection of the right to life and the health of the whole population, was an especially important one.
“In the Board’s view, the rules struck a fair balance between the rights of the appellants and the general interest of the community and were plainly a proportionate means of protecting the public interest in the circumstances.”
The appellants had also raised “whether the issue of the regulations by the minister is contrary to sections 1 and/or 2 of the Constitution as being inconsistent with the notions of a sovereign democracy and/or constitutional supremacy”.
The issue referred to the public health ordinances rolled out under Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
Common feature in democracies
The Privy Council noted provisions and balances in the Constitution and stated that, “It is entirely compatible with the notion of a sovereign democracy that powers can be conferred on a minister to make subordinate legislation; that is indeed a common feature in democracies.
“Constitutional supremacy is respected by the checks available to ensure that the Rules are consistent with the provisions of the Constitution,” the ruling stated.
The ruling noted that Maharaj is a Hindu pundit and the head of an ashram, whose August 2020 claim against the State was “partially successful at first instance”.
The High Court had decided that the guidelines were “uncertain and vague” and that, by purporting to criminalise breaches of the guidelines, the Minister of Health “had acted outside the scope of his powers”.
The High Court had dismissed other aspects of Maharaj’s claim, including his argument that the coronavirus regulations infringed rights and freedoms protected by section 4 of the Constitution, including the “right to freedom of conscience and religious belief and observance”.
The Court of Appeal later dismissed Maharaj’s appeal and allowed the Attorney General’s cross-appeal, deciding that the guidelines were “sufficiently clear, that reference to the guidelines in the coronavirus regulations reduced rather than expanded the scope of criminal liability, and that the coronavirus regulations were neither unlawful nor unconstitutional”.