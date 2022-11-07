PROBE $63M COST

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal is calling for an independent public enquiry into the cost of refurbishing the Prime Minister’s residence in Tobago, saying yesterday the project went from $25 million to $63 million.

Moonilal said the cost overruns had been confirmed by the Urban Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) and called the increase “scandalous”.

Speaking at the United National Congress’ (UNC) weekly Sunday media briefing, Moonilal questioned the Government’s use of taxpayers’ money and asked how much had been paid by UDeCOTT so far.

Moonilal also claimed Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, as prime minister, once vetoed the same project because the cost was then $20 million.

He said Persad-Bissessar had practically called him “mad” and said then the funding could have been spent on social services and infrastructure and told him to either reduce the budget or shelve it.

Moonilal was housing minister and line minister for UDeCOTT for some five years under the People’s Partnership government.

He said the issue of the Prime Minister’s residence in Tobago would be raised at the UNC’s Monday forum tonight.

Moonilal said the figures had been confirmed by UDeCOTT and when the State agency first proposed the project under the present Government, the cost was listed as $25 million.

He said this was noted by the Opposition but the increased cost of goods and services was also factored.

However, Moonilal said “(Dr Keith) Rowley was paranoid about fixing it because that was the hideaway” and “today the UDeCOTT confirmed the cost for the Prime Minister’s Tobago residence is now in the vicinity of $63 million”.

He said UDeCOTT was certified to pay $48.7 million, with $15.4 million unpaid.

He said the Opposition was calling for an independent, public enquiry into the issue, as the cost was too much for a second residence and the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Port of Spain was the PM’s official residence.

He said this was “another scandal” and that the contractors for the project had to be made public.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, on completion of the repairs to the official residence at Blenheim in Tobago in 2019, stated that there existed for the first time an “appropriate” place for the PM to meet with and host Tobagonians.

Answers on Todd Street

The Oropouche East MP also demanded that the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) tell the public how much it has spent on preliminary plans for a possible apartment scheme at Todd Street, San Fernando.

Moonilal said the HDC, including its chairman Noel Garcia, has not been clear as to whether or not multi-storey family dwellings are planned for the site.

He recalled statements by Garcia last week that no decision had been taken on the project, which is being strongly objected to by a group of residents in the environs. Backed by the Opposition, the residents said a housing development would worsen traffic and steal from the available green space.

Moonilal said yesterday there were seven schools in the area, as the facilities were old and needed expanding.

He reiterated his statements last week that the land was allocated to the Ministry of Education for urban use and questioned the process by which the land use was changed, according to information from Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis last Tuesday.

Moonilal asked whether Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly had done the work of the Permanent Secretary in approving the change of use of one hectare, one of ten hectares, from “urban” to “residential” to accommodate the HDC.

Showing a map of the site, Moonilal said the HDC had already begun preliminary planning and asked how much had been spent on consultants and related services.

Robinson-Regis said at a People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting last week in Longdenville that the change of land use was subject to the approval of the Ministry of Education, according to law.

She said the HDC had written to the Education Ministry and received approval from the Minister in March 2022.

Moonilal has maintained that the HDC’s request was initially rejected by the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Education, with reasons including that the surrounding schools needed the land and had some of it in use.

He said the HDC and Garcia must state clearly whether three family-apartment buildings are going to be built at Todd Street, what work has been done on the site and in planning, and the cost so far.

