The Ministry of Education is to launch an investigation into claims that primary school pupils with disabilities are being discriminated against by being barred from writing the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.
The claim was made yesterday by principal of Princess Elizabeth Special School Gerard Frederick as he addressed a Joint Select Committee on Social Services and Public Administration.
The school caters to children with physical and moderate-to-severe learning disabilities.
Frederick told the committee that the SEA is a gateway to further education, but his school has had problems registering its pupils to write the exam.
He said when he assumed duty in September, “supervision reached out to me and told me why are we frustrating the children, even though it is their right, why are we frustrating them to write the exam.
“We haven’t had consistent standard fives writing the exam. Since I’ve been at the school, we probably begged to get three (pupils) about two years ago to write it. We have children with the capabilities.”
He added: “We weren’t asking for accommodations, we just wanted the children to write. Yes, they may have a physical disability, but it might be wheelchair-bound, maybe just a little extra time they may need in the exam. These children have the mental capacity to write the exam.”
Frederick added that the school had discussions with parents when it was suggested by the school supervisor that the children not write the exam. He said some parents opted to withdraw their children from the exam as a result.
‘I am really stumped’
Asked by Committee chairman Paul Richards whether the comments from the school supervisor was an official response from the Ministry of Education or the supervisor’s personal opinion, Frederick said this was the instruction from his line supervisor. He said he had written to the ministry about the matter, but received no response.
Richards described the claims as shocking and said an investigation must be launched.
Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education Lenore Baptiste-Simmons said it was the first she had heard of such an incident.
“I know that (disabled) students are given the opportunity to write. In 2020, we would have honoured students, we had students who would have written the exam and we would have also, for the first time, honoured students with awards who would have been special needs students. I am really stumped,” she said.
Richards however said it was not the first time he has heard of pupils being denied access to the SEA exam or special accommodation to facilitate the process.
“Maybe there needs to be some investigation into this practice, which may be not ministry policy but someone making a decision that’s beyond their remit,” Richards said.
Baptiste-Simmons said the matter would be investigated and she instructed Frederick to forward his complaint to the ministry.
Online schooling
Yesterday, stakeholders from various schools and organisations for special needs children also complained that the online schooling environment has not been effective for these children.
Radica Mahase, of Support Autism Trinidad and Tobago, said the transition to an online learning environment for children with autism has been challenging.
She said there is a lack of a standardised curriculum and evaluation, adding that autistic children also face difficulties accessing information and managing distractions.
“In order to make the learning environment more successful for students with autism, the parents and caregivers have requested that the Minister of Education facilitate training sessions that will help teachers engage in a more practical training style,” she said.
“The whole system of standardised evaluation should be replaced with a system that evaluates students on an individual basis, and that speech and occupational therapists should be assigned to particular schools and districts, even if it is to work with students in an online setting for now,” she said.
Kenneth Surratt, of the Blind Welfare Association, expressed similar views, noting that online learning is mostly visual and children with visual impairments cannot learn certain new concepts this way.
“We are suggesting that our children who are blind, especially in the primary school system, be given the opportunity...it may not be five days for the week, but a couple days for the week, to come into the classroom where the teachers could show them concepts,” he said.
A real crisis
Lisa Ghany, from the Down Syndrome Family Network, said it was a “crisis” situation for pupils with disabilities.
Ghany said a survey was conducted which revealed some 20 per cent of pupils with Down’s syndrome have not been enrolled in any type of learning environment and less than ten per cent have received any support from the Ministry of Education.
Only about 15 per cent received support from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, she added.
Further, she said only 43 per cent had received lesson packages while less than ten per cent have access to WiFi.
She noted children with Down’s syndrome learn differently and need face-to-face interaction, and they have been severely affected by the online learning environment put in place amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
“So we are facing a real crisis with regard to our children with disabilities and education,” she said.
“I feel that the existing system really is failing our children with special needs. The system itself needs to be totally redesigned because I think we all have to be on the same page with regard to the understanding of inclusion and, also, the understanding of the universal design for education.
“This means that special schools as well have a place, but there also needs to be more integration of children who have intellectual disabilities.”
She said this should apply not only in the Covid-19 environment but moving forward past Covid-19 as well.