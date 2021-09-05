Probe into gun licence racket

NO comment.
This was the response of a usually garrulous Acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday when asked for his reaction to the exclusive Sunday Express lead story which revealed that a former judge had been hired to begin an investigation into allegations that senior members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) have brought the organisation into disrepute and engaged in acts of misconduct.
The probe, which is headed by former judge Stanley John, involves allegations of a licence-for-sale racket in the granting of Firearm User’s Licences (FULs).
Griffith has sought and received approval to proceed on vacation leave from today but up to last night no officer had been named to act in the position.
Contacted yesterday for comment on the probe, president of the TTPS Social Welfare Association (TTPSSWA), acting assistant Supt Gideon Dickson, said he has no problem with the investigation that is about to take place over the alleged misconduct of officers.
He is also calling on persons with information that can aid in the investigations to come forward.
Dickson said also, according to data the association has, from January 1 to July 31, 2021, a total of 1,891 FULS were issued by the Commissioner of Police and over 44 per cent were issued to the protective services including police, the Defence Force and prisons.
The remainder was issued to citizens who would have met the required criteria, he said.
Dickson however expressed concerns with the delay in the appointment of a Commissioner of Police. Griffith was appointed acting Commissioner when his three-year contract ended on August 17.
“The association has concerns also with the manner in which the appointment of a CoP is being mirrored to that of a general election. The office of the Commissioner of Police is the highest in the TTPS organisation and the smear campaign against candidates in the absence of evidence does more harm than good,” Dickson said.
He is also urging the relevant authorities to be transparent and accountable and operate with a level of alacrity in the interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
Background
The Sunday Express reported yesterday that the Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC) has hired former judge Stanley John to begin the investigation into the alleged gun licence racket and other matters of concern in the TTPS.
The terms of reference are still to be finalised.
The allegations reached senior members of the Government and an investigative team, which included a former chief of defence staff and a former head of the Special Branch, was engaged in the last quarter of 2020, the Sunday Express reported.
Their report was recently submitted to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
The report detailed a criminal enterprise feeding off and profiting from the TTPS, with the Firearms Section, a legitimate branch of the TTPS, being used for profiteering.
The allegations of corrupt practices in the FUL process have caused serious concern at the highest levels of Government because of the risk that such firearms, which include semi-automatic, high-powered weapons, could somehow get into the wrong hands if the process is indeed contaminated.
The Sunday Express was informed by sources that what amounted to a racket in firearms involved senior officers, including senior contract officers in the TTPS, some of whom are civilians and who were appointed to the TTPS as SRPs (Special Reserve Police officers) and given senior positions, some in the Firearm User’s Licence Section.
The report spoke of “bribes and kickbacks” which are funnelled to certain members of the senior ranks of the TTPS.
The scheme also involves some businesspersons associated with members of this group, including certain gun dealers, trainers, range owners, firearm instructors, including certain food outlets. One dealer was said to have been given unprecedented access to files in the Firearms Section.
Companies dealing in firearms have sprang up overnight, profiting from dealing in firearms. Two officers who were charged last month with corruptly soliciting and obtaining money to fast-track firearms applications, one of whom is a recently recruited SRP, were just the tip of the iceberg, sources said.
Over the course of several months, the Sunday Express has been investigating allegations of the gun racket and found big bucks were being paid for licences and this was confirmed in the report.
Some businesspersons were named in the report, along with some senior police officers, as being culprits in the FUL racket.
The report also raised questions about the ISOS (I Support Our Service) programme, and noted there was a connection between some of the sponsors and the granting of FULs and firearm dealers’ licences.
Several businesses are donors to the 2019-launched ISOS programme, an initiative of Griffith and his wife Nicole, which involves businesses pledging support for the TTPS, such as giving police officers discounts or providing tangible items to the TTPS.