Probe into ‘party’ at Queen’s Hall

Gary Griffith______use

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith

Police will investigate the Sekon Sunday concert at Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said yesterday.

He said as far as the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is concerned, the event was a public party.

In a statement, he said according to Section 4 (1) (d) of The Public Health (2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)) Regulations, 2021, it is an offence to hold public parties or public fetes.

“The law was quite clear and there must be a level playing field for all as the police intend to follow the Covid-19 regulations, with the sole purpose of preventing its spread,” said Griffith.

The Second Sunday event had Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxill) as the main artiste.

Farmer Nappy (Darryl Henry) and Nailah Blackman also performed.

Griffith said police will investigate the event, which was carried live on TV and social media platforms.

“The video footage was quite clear, in that it showed numerous patrons inside Queen’s Hall dan­cing to the music of several artistes,” he said.

On Monday, Griffith reminded the population that positive Co­vid-19 cases were still being diagnosed after the police shut down two events over the weekend—a birthday party at a hall inside a building that also accommodates the Passage to Asia restaurant in Chaguanas and a beach party at Tyrico Bay.

Meeting with managers

of other premises

The Express reached out to Sekon Sta yesterday, but was told by his manager, Shane Stanford, that he was in studio.

On Monday, Queen’s Hall manager Garfield George said all Co­vid-19 protocols were observed at the Sekon Sunday concert.

George said he had to clear the air on the soca event after many negative comments were seen on social media that proper social distancing was not practised and some patrons were seen waving their masks to the music.

Express photojournalist Jermaine Cruickshank posted a video on the Trinidad Express social media platforms showing patrons at Queen’s Hall were observing social distancing.

George denied patrons were waving their masks as he said one of the sponsors, the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB), handed out rags when patrons entered the venue.

“Probably at the angle pictures were taken, persons assumed it was their masks they were waving when in fact it was the rags,” said George.

Griffith said he has been informed that similar events like the one which took place at Queen’s Hall are being planned and being advertised on social media.

He said he also took note of a notice the Ministry of Tourism indi­cating that four places were open for business—Queen’s Hall, Naparima Bowl, the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) and the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA).

Griffith said police intend to “meet with the managers of these premises to explain to them that in the case of Queen’s Hall, there was certainly a breach of the Public Health Ordinance regulations”.

Griffith said promoters, “in the absence of Carnival 2021, are trying to be novel by organising events in public spaces with all the ingredients of a party or, in some cases, a band launching”.

He suggested that promoters and the public take note of what has happened in other countries where such events took place, and these countries’ health facilities became so overburdened that space in hospitals ran out.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Mondello bids T&T goodbye

Mondello bids T&T goodbye

As he bade goodbye to Trinidad and Tobago, United States Ambassador Joseph Mondello has spoken glowingly of the people of T&T and of the issues that both bind and separate both countries.

In a statement published in full on Page 13 of this newspaper today, Mondello touched on the hot topic of Venezuela, acknowledging that the crisis is an issue that the US and the Keith Rowley-led Government did not see eye-to-eye on.

Kamla questions ‘King’ Young

Kamla questions ‘King’ Young

Where is “king” Stuart Young getting his power to prevent citizens from returning to their homeland?

The question has been posed by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, as she noted that Young has mockingly been called “king” and “majesty” for behaving like he is vested with the power to grant entry and exit to the nation’s borders.

‘Police starved for resources’

‘Police starved for resources’

Laws which speak to a “high-tech” manner of treating with cases do not make sense when police stations are lacking basic resources such as paper, says Opposition ­Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial.

Speaking yesterday during the debate of the Evidence (Amendment) Bill 2020 at the Senate sitting, she noted that the bill provides for evidence to be taken via video recording and other “fancy” methods, but said the reality is police are starved for resources and ten years from now, when their cases are heard, accused persons are likely to walk free because of this.

Not guilty of ‘slit throat’

Not guilty of ‘slit throat’

A VERDICT of not guilty has been delivered in favour of an Oropouche man who was accused of slitting his neighbour’s throat back in 2007, after the neighbour allegedly attempted to sexually assault him.

Probe into ‘party’ at Queen’s Hall

Probe into ‘party’ at Queen’s Hall

Police will investigate the Sekon Sunday concert at Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said yesterday.

He said as far as the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is concerned, the event was a public party.