Probe into police killing of 3 friends...PCA sends file to legal dept

THE Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is in the process of finalising its probe into the police shooting deaths of Isaiah Roberts, 17; Leonardo Williams, 17; and Fabian Richards, 21.
The three friends were killed during an alleged confrontation with police near Republic Bank, at Independence Square, Port of Spain, on July 2, 2022.
This was confirmed by PCA director David West yesterday.
On Sunday, during an interview on i95.5 FM’s “Eye on Dependency” programme, West noted that up to that time, the PCA had yet to receive the ballistics results, which was one of the final hurdles in the investigation.
Contacted yesterday, West said the PCA had received the ballistics results and the file was forwarded to its legal department for assessment.
Once this is done the PCA, after a final review, will send recommendations to both the Office of the Commissioner of Police, as well as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, on its position on how the matter should proceed.
West did not disclose the contents of the report.
Police claimed they returned fire after people in a vehicle shot at them first at Independence Square, and that a Smith and Wesson handgun was seized in the car.
Roberts, Williams and Richards were killed during the confrontation with police.
Relatives have dismissed these reports and claimed they were fabricated, saying the young men were on their way home after a party in Diego Martin when they were wrongfully targeted and killed.
A post-mortem found that Roberts, Richards and Williams were all shot in the back.
This incident was mentioned in the United States Department of State’s 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices released earlier this week.
The report said that Trinidad and Tobago saw significant human rights issues, including credible reports of unlawful or arbitrary killings by police, refoulement of asylum seekers, serious acts of corruption, and trafficking in persons in 2022.
It said, “The government took steps to identify, investigate, prosecute, and punish officials who committed human rights abuses or corruption, but impunity persisted due to open-ended investigations and the generally slow pace of criminal judicial proceedings.”
The 20-page report was broken down into seven sections which examined issues such as Respect for the Integrity of the Person; Respect for Civil Liberties; Freedom to Participate in the Political Process; Corruption and Lack of Transparency in Government; Governmental Posture Towards International and Non-governmental Investigation of Alleged Abuses of Human Rights; Discrimination and Societal Abuses; and Worker Rights.
Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne has not addressed the report publicly, but he and officials from his ministry met with Miriam Aertker, head of the National Office of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) on Tuesday.
Aertker was accompanied by Amanda Solano, protection officer, UNHCR, and Gina Maharaj, legal associate, UNHCR.
During the meeting, Aertker highlighted some of the projects currently being undertaken by the UNHCR in T&T. The parties also discussed areas for further co-operation between the Government and the organisation, including the treatment of the migrant population in T&T, according to a statement from the ministry yesterday.