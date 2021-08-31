Probe launched in water-taxi mishap

The National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco) has launched an investigation into why the Carnival Runner water taxi began sinking at the San Fernando Water Taxi Terminal, at King’s Wharf, on Monday.
The vessel has since been stabilised.
Nidco stated that the vessel, which had been in active service until August 2015, remained “inoperational” (laid up status) due to mechanical issues.
The cost to effect all repairs on the vessel is estimated at $30 million, Nidco stated.
The Carnival Runner is one of four high-speed catamarans built in 2009 and commissioned for service in October 2010.
The three operational vessels— Trini Flash, Calypso Sprinter and Paria Bullet—undergo annual review and certification by the classification society.
“In undergoing this certification each vessel is taken out of service annually to undergo dry docking,” Nidco stated.
A video circulating on social media on Monday showed the Carnival Runner tilted on its port (left) side with its starboard (right) side out of the water, and part of the stern under water.
The video showed a group of Fire Service officers around the vessel.
Nidco stated that the Carnival Runner began taking on water around 4 a.m. Monday.
A team of officials from Nidco, the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, and the Penal-Debe Regional Corporation worked on stabilising the vessel.
Professional divers were also on-site to carry out an underwater inspection to determine the cause of the incident.
Opposition MPs have called on Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan to explain what caused it and what measures would be taken to prevent it from happening again.
The Express reached out to Sinanan yesterday but there was no immediate response.