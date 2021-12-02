Probe PM’s Inez Gate purchase

THE Integrity Commission has been asked to probe Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s alleged failure to declare a $1.2 million Tobago townhouse and a half-a-million-dollar “discount” he received on the property.
The Express understands the request is actively engaging the Commission chaired by Prof Rajendra Ramlogan. Ramlogan declined comment when contacted by the Express yesterday.
By letter dated December 2, Opposition MP Saddam Hosein wrote to the Integrity Commission, asking that Rowley be investigated on two issues: 1. The non-disclosure of the acquisition of a townhouse unit at Inez Gate, Shirvan Road, Tobago; and 2. The non-disclosure of a gift and/or personal benefit in relation to the purchase of the said townhouse ($480,000).
Hosein first raised the issue at the United National Congress (UNC) meeting on Monday.
In response to the Express about these claims on Tuesday, Rowley dismissed Hosein’s claims, saying the UNC is trying to pretend they don’t know the difference between purchase and stealing.
The Prime Minister did not state whether he had declared the property to the Integrity Commission.
At a news conference yesterday at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office, Hosein said the Prime Minister’s response to the Express was unacceptable and “flippant”.
In his letter to the Integrity Commission, Hosein attached a copy of the deed for the townhouse which was purchased on February 21, 2019, and a copy of the report in the Express on the Prime Minister’s response and dismissal of Hosein.
The deed bears the name of Rowley and his wife, Sharon Clark-Rowley.
Hosein said Rowley, as Prime Minister of this country, is not a “private” citizen, and he falls under the ambit of the Integrity in Public Life Act, which requires persons to declare their assets, income and liabilities annually.
Criminal conduct?
He reiterated that Opposition checks of the documents of the Integrity Commission showed that Rowley failed to file a declaration of this particular property.
He noted also that former prime minister Basdeo Panday was charged for failing to declare a London bank account.
The Prime Minister has yet to deny the allegation that he failed to inform the Integrity Commission that he purchased this townhouse,” he said.
Hosein noted that Rowley purchased the townhouse for $1.2 million, but the market value was $1.68 million.
He said this “discount” of roughly half a million dollars should have also been declared to the Integrity Commission.
Hosein said he has requested that the Integrity Commission investigate urgently whether Rowley’s conduct was criminal and in breach of the Integrity in Public Life Act.
He said Rowley will try to argue that this was a private transaction, but it is not.
“The Prime Minister is not above the law, and if he felt he could have gotten away without giving answers to what took place with respect to the collapse of the Police Service Commission, well Prime Minister you are wrong, you now have to answer to the Integrity Commission with respect to this particular matter,” he said.
“We now ask the Integrity Commission to launch an urgent and immediate investigation into this matter,” he said, adding that accountability and transparency are required.
Integrity Commission letter
In his letter to the Integrity Commission, Hosein noted the Prime Minister and his wife executed the lease for the townhouse on February 21, 2019, at West City Compound, corner Centre Street and Milford Road, Canaan, Tobago.
He stated an examination of the deed reveals from the stamp duty endorsement that the property was assessed, which means the actual market value of the townhouse is valued at, and adjudged to cover, $1.68 million.
Hosein said according to Inez Investments’ website, the purchase price of a townhouse unit in Inez Gate is $1.75 million.
He stated that it appears that the Prime Minister and his wife would have received a discount of $480,000 based on the actual market value of the property.
Hosein pointed out that a recent inspection was done on November 25, 2021, of the Prime Minister’s Form B—Register of Interests at the Integrity Commission.
He said it was found that the last Declaration which the Prime Minister made was for the year ending December 31, 2019.
He added this Form B Declaration was dated and submitted on December 28, 2020, by the Prime Minister.
“Based on these checks, the Prime Minister failed to declare to the Integrity,” stated Hosein, stating this was in breach of the Integrity in Public Life Act.
“As you are aware, a person in public life who fails to furnish the Integrity Commission with the necessary declaration commits a criminal offence,” he added.
Hosein stated further that the Prime Minister failed to declare the discount of $480,000 he received which would fall under a gift or personal benefit according to the Integrity in Public Life Act.
Hosein noted that in Rowley’s response to the Express, he did not deny the allegations that he failed to declare the said townhouse to the Integrity Commission.
“Further, the Prime Minister did not deny that the said townhouse was sold to him at a discounted price. In these circumstances, an immediate and urgent investigation is required,” he stated.
“Therefore, I call upon the commission to exercise its power to launch an investigation pursuant to Section 33 of the act, to inter alia, consider and enquire into any alleged breaches of the act by the Prime Minister into the acquisition of the said townhouse,” the letter added.
Mark: Rowley Gate
Also speaking at the news conference yesterday was Opposition Senator Wade Mark, who held up an envelope which he claimed held information with respect to “Rowley Gate”.
“What MP Saddam Hosein has revealed is merely the tip of the iceberg. This is only one in a series of packages dealing with Rowley Gate,” he said.
Mark made reference to the movie Nowhere to Run, starring Jean Claude Van Damme, adding, “Today we tell the Prime Minister, like Jean Claude Van Damme, he has nowhere to run. He has been caught. He’s now caged, and I think he’s without clothes like the emperor. The Prime Minister has broken the law and there is no escaping,” he said.
Mark noted that in response to the Express, Rowley had criticised the Opposition with respect to claims that businessman Allan Warner had built the Prime Minister’s Residence and was building the ANR Airport which were all lies.
He further noted that Rowley’s daughter, Sonel, had bought a townhouse at Inez Gate from Allan Warner for $1.2 million.
“A gentleman by the name Allan Warner purportedly borrowed from Republic Bank $1.440 million on this property, and then came back and sold this property after he paid off this $1.440 million to Dr Rowley’s daughter for $1.2 million, a discount of over $440,000,” he said.
“How come only the Rowleys were able to get these discounts?” he asked.
The Express contacted the Prime Minister yesterday, provided a copy of Hosein’s letter, and asked whether he had declared the Tobago townhouse to the Integrity Commission.
However, there was no immediate response.
Rowley and his wife were in Barbados since Monday where they attended the Declaration of Barbados as a Republic and the Installation of their first President. They returned yesterday.