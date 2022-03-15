Investigate the Prime Minister.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was sent two letters yesterday requesting that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley be investigated following his disclosure that it was he who met then-Police Service Commission (PolSC) chairman Bliss Seepersad at President’s House and provided her with information with respect to then-police commissioner Gary Griffith.
The Prime Minister revealed this information in an interview with the Express which was published yesterday.
Following the receipt of this information last year, Seepersad withdrew the Merit List which had placed Griffith as the lead candidate for the position of Police Commissioner, invited the Commission to reopen the vetting process and to agree to the appointment of a probe by Justice Stanley John into the administration of Firearms Users Licences (FULs).
On the heels of the Express report, Griffith immediately wrote to DPP Roger Gaspard SC yesterday, and copied the letter to the PolSC and Police Complaints Authority (PCA) raising concerns about the failure of the police to launch transparent investigations surrounding the removal of the Merit List for the post of Police Commissioner.
United National Congress (UNC) Opposition Senator David Nakhid also wrote to the DPP calling on him to launch an investigation into misbehaviour in public office by Rowley.
Speaking on an interview with i95.5 FM, Griffith claimed the Prime Minister tried to get him to go after political opponents and injected $35 million in the Police Service to support this.
“The problem I had with the Prime Minister is that he tried to directly influence me in things he was out of place with. When a prime minister would pump $35 million into the police account to try to tell me use that to hire foreign attorneys to directly try to arrest political opponents, that is not how I am cut,” he said.
Griffith said he was against a Prime Minister trying to tell him to appoint foreign persons to deal with DSS matters.
The DSS matter involves the seizure (and return) of $22 million found in a house at Kathleen Warner Drive, La Horquetta, on September 22. Nine people were initially detained in that investigation.
However, the following day, the money was returned to the company, and the nine people were released from custody.
This was allegedly done without the knowledge of senior officials in the Police Service and, as a result, an investigation into how this came about was launched.
This culminated on October 16 with four police officers being suspended and another 11 transferred on October 16, under orders from former commissioner Griffith.
In October 2021, two police investigators from Barbados were in Trinidad to assist in the investigation.
Paria distraction
In a later telephone interview with the Express, Griffith said the Prime Minister’s disclosure is a “distraction” from the Paria diving tragedy where the lives of four divers were lost.
However, he said now that it is in the public domain again, Rowley is the last one who should be accusing anyone of being disrespectful, pointing out that it was former prime minister Patrick Manning who warned the country about Rowley.
Griffith questioned if Rowley had such deep issues with him why then did Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi bring legislation to ensure he was appointed as acting top cop after his tenure came to an end.
He also asked why was the Prime Minister not courageous to reject his name as a nominee for Police Commissioner in the Parliament in accordance with the constitutional process.
Griffith said the DPP has the power to call upon the police to answer why matters requiring thorough investigation have not yet been actioned by the Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.
Griffith’s letter to DPP
In his letter to the DPP, Griffith stated that while he was in the position as Acting Police Commissioner he had written to Jacob requesting investigations emanating from the scrapping of the Merit List.
Griffith stated that after several months, there seems to be a “deliberate refusal” to commence these investigations or possible plans to have it influenced.
He added that Jacob decided to have a senior officer in Special Branch, who is responsible for the security of the Prime Minister and who reports directly to the Prime Minister, to be the sole authority to ascertain if these matters even warrant an investigation.
“I deem this decision shocking and reeks of a possible blatant cover-up, as one simply has to refer to Emailgate, which comprised no complainant, and not one shred of proper evidence, but was thoroughly investigated by TTPS then, as it was deemed a matter of public importance and national interest of alleged criminal activity by persons in high office,” he stated in the letter.
Griffith said the difference in this matter, however, is that there is concrete information and documentation that “improper behaviour” did take place involving several issues of wrongdoing.
Griffith listed nine instances of wrongdoing.
He said the police were asked to probe the actions of parties involved including President Paula-Mae Weekes, former PolSC members including former chairman Bliss Seepersad and government ministers.
He alleged that confidential information from the Stanley John report was leaked from the National Security Council to the media which was also a breach under the Proceed of Crime Act.
“The President, by law, when she received the Merit List, was obligated to do nothing other than forward it to Parliament. She refused to do so. If she was influenced, intimidated or instructed by anyone to do other than what was law, that public official can be charged for misbehaviour in office,” Griffith stated.
“The previous PSC chairman rescinded the Merit List from the President after delivering it. There was nothing giving her authority to seek to rescind this Merit List after it was delivered.
“If any public official ordered, directed, interfered, influenced, or coerced the previous PSC chairman to rescind the Merit List, then that public official can be charged for misbehaviour in office.
“We are now seeing that the Prime Minister has openly admitted in interfering with an independent process from an independent body, whether it be influencing, intimidating, directing or coercing, it means that he interfered, which can lead to someone being charged. This must be grounds for an investigation,” he added.
Griffith stated further that Seepersad suspended a sitting Police Commissioner without approval from the PSC claiming he was interfering with an investigation which was denied by Justice John.
This, he stated, can amount to misbehaviour in office and even sedition and her refusal to reinstate him, even when told to do so by the majority of the PSC members, can amount to misbehaviour in office.
“These are not difficult investigations, as all it takes is to interview the previous members of the PSC, Mr John, Mr (Arthur) Barrington and members of the NSC, along with acquiring minutes from NSC meetings,” he stated.
“However, several months later, nothing has been done and there seems to be a deliberate attempt to cover up possible criminal activity by persons in high office. I seek your intervention and consideration as to the next steps in ensuring accountability.” Griffith stated.
UNC letter
In his letter to the DPP, Nakhid called for an immediate investigation into the actions of the Prime Minister to determine whether it constituted an act of misbehaviour in public office contrary to common law.
Nakhid noted the Prime Minister’s disclosure that he was the official who met with Seepersad at President’s House
“I am of the considered view that the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago was undermined by the two highest office holders of the country who are both entrusted with the responsibility of upholding the Constitution and the law,” he stated.
“I am of the firm view that should an investigation of the actions of the Prime Minister Keith Rowley based on his own admission not be immediately investigated by your good office, this will have the effect of further eroding the public trust reposed in your office and may have the erroneous effect of giving life to a view that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is politically compromised. I close by prevailing upon you to do the needful so as to preserve public confidence in the rule of law,” he wrote.