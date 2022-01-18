Probe use of tear gas

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called for a probe into the use of tear gas by the police on protesters as well as the Prime Minister’s confession that he breached the law when he drank alcohol in public.
Persad-Bissessar raised these issues at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday night.
She said she believes the use of tear gas by police on protesters at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Sunday was done on instruction.
“I don’t believe the police did it all on their own, someone high up intervened. I condemn what took place at Queen’s Park Savannah and we must not forget it,” said Persad-Bissessar.
She noted that in Chile, a woman named Fabiola Campillai was shot in the face by a tear gas canister as she walked to work in 2019 amid nationwide protests against social inequality.
Campillai was not involved in the protest but suffered life-changing injuries, her skull was fractured and she was permanently blinded, she said.
Persad-Bissessar said in November 2021 Campillai became the first blind senator in Chile.
She added that in that Chile protest more than 30 people lost their lives and thousands were injured.
Persad-Bissessar emphasised the dangers of tear gas cannisters, noting that they can get very hot on impact.
She questioned whether Trinidad and Tobago police understand that they are placing lives in danger with the use of tear gas.
“Those who took that action will have to pay for that action. I call for a full investigation to be done to determine where and why and when, who gave that instruction? Is it a same high official who said remove the police Merit List?” she asked.
Suffer the little children!
Persad-Bissessar maintained that the use of tear gas was pre-planned as the police took it to the Savannah.
“I think we should be very, very terrified that this Government is taking us down the road to what happened in Venezuela...tear gassing your own citizens for standing up for your rights,” she said.
Videos were played at the meeting of people relating their experience with the tear gas, including parents whose children were affected.
Persad-Bissessar said the last time tear gas was used in T&T was in 1975 when there was a religious march for peace, bread and justice.
Also speaking at the meeting, Opposition Senator Jearlean John said the tear gas use came with instructions.
“What is so offensive, threatening about citizens of Trinidad and Tobago singing, clapping and walking to the state that the PNM Government will give instructions to let loose the Riot Squad with full force against little children!” she said.
“Who authorised the use, because I really hold no brief for the police, but that instruction must have come from some one with high authority! Who is it? The country needs to know who let loose tear gas on children,” she added.
John said tear gas is dangerous as it has been used by military services and law enforcement agencies worldwide and exposure can cause blindness, chemical burns, respiratory failure, and even death.
Swig of beer
Last Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley admitted that he breached the public health regulations when he had a swig of his beer in Castara during a hot day without realising that he was in breach as it happened so easily until someone pointed it out to him.
Persad-Bissessar said Rowley was bold faced and brazen to do this, pointing out that this breach carries a $5,000 fine.
She said the ordinary people are tear gassed but the Prime Minister can break the law and wondered what the Trinidad and Tobago police are doing about this.
“I call on the police to investigate this matter. We have a man blatantly openly admitting he broke the law and nobody saying squat but yesterday (Sunday) you go out there and tear gas people,” she said.