Prober John speaks today on scandal

Lead investigator retired Justice Stanley John will today deliver a statement on the $20 million default judgment in favour of the nine men who were charged with the murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman and then freed.
A release from the Office of the Prime Minister-Communications stated yesterday that Justice John will deliver a public statement, which will be aired on State-owned TTT at 10.35 a.m. “with respect to the circumstances surrounding the decision delivered by the High Court on January 31, 2023. Justice John will speak on the expected outcomes of the investigation and provide a timeline for the submission of a report on the findings in the enquiry”.
The release stated that at this time Justice John will not be in a position to field questions but will provide updates as the investigation progresses.
In January 2021, Justice Joan Charles entered a default judgment in favour of the nine men who were accused of murdering Naipaul-Coolman in 2006.
In 2016, they were all freed of the crime.
On January 30, 2023, Master Martha Alexander awarded each of the men $2.1 million in compensation for malicious prosecution after the State failed to enter a defence.
Attorney General Reginald Armour had said the file in the matter had gone missing from the State Solicitor’s Department one day after it was handed over to State attorneys.
Retired Justices John and Rolston Nelson were retained by the State to carry out an investigation.
On February 6, Justice John stated that the missing file had been located.
He stated that acting Solicitor General Karleen Seenath informed that the file was handed to her.
John stated that he immediately instructed that the Solicitor General secure that file for collection by the investigation team.
Asked to comment yesterday following a press conference at his office on another issue, Armour said:
“What I can say to the people is what I said on the press conference I had last week Wednesday is that I completely understand the grave concern and I used the word outrage and I will use it again, that the public must have experienced at this development. Two investigators have been appointed. The matter is under investigation, and it would be entirely inappropriate for me to speak to or comment on an ongoing investigation. I will leave it to the investigators to ascertain what took place and in due course, they will update the population.”
He did not comment on a question posed to him about how he felt about the integrity of his office.