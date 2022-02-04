Probers wants input from Covid patients

coronavirus____use

IF you’ve been treated for Covid-19 in the parallel healthcare system, the Committee investigating Covid-19 deaths and health care wants to hear about your experience.

The Committee is seeking the views of patients as it conducts its probe into “the factors contributing to Clinical Outcomes of Covid-19 Patients in Trinidad and Tobago”.

In a release yesterday, Committee chairman Prof Terence Seemungal said the views of patients would allow the Committee to have a full appreciation of the quality of the health services provided.

As such, the Committee has launched an online survey and is inviting persons who have been patients in the parallel healthcare system to give their input.

“The Committee has come directly to the public with this request due to the insistence of the Ministry of Health that the presence of any Ministry of Health participation may bias the outcome of the response of patients,” Seemungal stated.

“This has necessitated this urgent press release requesting of the patients who have used the parallel healthcare system to respond please,” he added.

The survey closes at 9 p.m. tonight and can be accessed via the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association’s Facebook page and website.

Seemungal assured that the information provided would remain confidential.

The Committee has just under two weeks left to complete its probe and provide a report on its findings.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had announced the appointment of the Committee on January 15.

The PM said then that this was in response to claims that the standard of care at the hospitals was the reason for the high numbers of Covid-19 deaths being recorded.

The Committee was charged with going into the hospitals and reporting its findings regarding the standard of care for Covid-19 patients as well as making recommendations on what “tweaks and changes” should be made in the health system.

The Committee was initially given one week, from January 17-24, to do its investigations.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh however announced on January 26 that the Committee had requested a three-week extension and it had been granted by Rowley.

Deyalsingh said then that the Ministry of Health would not be involved in the process so as to ensure that it is done fairly, transparently and independently.

