Probing the tragedy

Six hundred-plus murders aside, the most shocking news of 2022 was undoubtedly the Paria diving tragedy which claimed the lives of four LMCS divers, triggering both outrage and grief across the country.
On that fateful evening of February 25, 2022, five LMCS divers—Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31, Rishi Nagassar, 48, and Christopher Boodram, 36, were conducting maintenance works on a pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd when tragedy struck—something caused them to be sucked into the pipeline. Four of them died.
On that very Friday evening, Boodram was rescued by private divers who defied orders and went in search of the men. Boodram had spent nearly three hours fighting and crawling to get out of the pipeline.
On the night of Monday, February 28, Paria issued a statement indicating that three bodies had been recovered.
On Thursday, March 1, Nagassar’s body was recovered.
After his friends were all laid to rest and he attended their funerals, on March 13, 2022 Boodram, for the first time, shared what happened in the pipeline with the Express in a report headlined “The Day I Cheated Death”.
Boodram said he felt his friends could have all been rescued as he had left them alive in “air pockets” in the Paria pipeline.
In an exclusive interview at the Freedom Law Chambers of former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC, Boodram shared how he cheated death and survived the diving horror.
He feels criminal charges should be proffered against Paria Fuel Trading Ltd, which declared his colleagues dead, and the Coast Guard, which prevented rescue efforts.
Five-member committee named
The public outrage over the incident did not die down and there were calls for the Government to take action.
On March 3, 2022—Government Minister Stuart Young announced that the Government decided that a five-member committee, chaired by attorney Shiv Sharma, would probe the diving incident.
On that committee was professional sub-sea specialist Gregory Wilson and energy expert Eugene Tiah (retired chairman, Massy Energy and Industrial Gases), who was nominated by the Energy Chamber. Two more representatives were to come from BP and Shell.
On March 5, 2022 Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar objected to Tiah serving on the Committee, citing conflict of interest based on Tiah’s previous client/lawyer relationship with Stuart Young in 2014.
Persad-Bissessar described Tiah’s nomination as “scandalous” and an attempt to cover up the Paria incident. She said court records show that in August 2014 Young was one of the attorneys representing former directors of the Evolving Technologies and Enterprise Development Co Ltd, including Tiah, in a lawsuit before the Appeal Court challenging a claim over a US$5 million investment in a Chinese-based company, Bamboo Network (Cayman Islands) Ltd, which failed. Following this, Tiah resigned.
PM announces CoE
On March 8, 2022 Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley ordered the scrapping of the five-member team and the setting up of a Commission of Enquiry to probe the tragedy.
He accused the Opposition of playing politics with the incident and disclosed that, following constant complaints from the UNC, bpTT and Shell became reluctant to nominate representatives. He also noted that Tiah had resigned after the Opposition Leader raised issues of conflict.
On Thursday March 10, 2022, Young announced that the commission would consist of Justice Cecil Dennis Morrison, sub-sea specialist Gregory Wilson, with the third member coming from a specialist international investigative firm.
On June 23, 2022 Young announced that Morrison had resigned from the commission “for personal reasons”.
Cabinet approved Morrison’s replacement with Jamaican-born QC Jerome Lynch, who has practised in the UK, Bermuda and the Caribbean.
Wilson and senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj were named as the other members of the commission.
On July 6, 2022, Lynch took the oath as commissioner before President Paula-Mae Weekes. Following that there were newspaper advertisements calling on witnesses to provide information to the commission.
Embarrassing start
On September 7, 2022, there was an embarrassing start to the CoE with Chairman Lynch begging for intervention as he bemoaned the lack of basic resources, from stationery to staff, for the commission to perform its duties. He cited this as the cause of a delay of the commission’s work, but said he intended to have a draft report completed by Easter of 2023.
At the first procedural hearing at Tower D of the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain, Lynch said he would be surprised the Prime Minister has a chair to sit on as Young was forced to take chairs from the Office of the Prime Minister to give to the commission.
On July 7 when he was sworn in, he gave the assurance that the commission would work expeditiously, but noted delays due to the absence of basic tools such as pens, paper, printers.
CoE first evidential hearing
On November 21, 2022 the CoE held its first evidential hearing where Lynch disclosed that all resources were provided to the commission.
In his opening statement, Maharaj said the root cause of the Paria Diving tragedy was the failure of both Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd and LMCS to recognise something called “Delta P”—a latent hazardous differential pressure condition that caused five divers to be sucked into the pipeline. He said the evidence provided suggests that most of the divers also lacked professional experience and both LMCS and Paria failed to properly respond and conduct rescue operations.
Maharaj cited a report from In-Corr Tech Ltd which was commissioned by the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) to investigate which spoke to the Delta P hazard.
At that hearing, for the first time, Maharaj shared footage where the divers are within earshot of one another and Boodram reassuring that God will help them through.
Maharaj also provided pathology reports on the four deceased divers which showed that they were alive for several hours and, in some instances, up to February 28 after being sucked in on February 25.
THE TESTIMONIES
Christopher Boodram
Several key witnesses appeared before the commission, the first being lone survivor Christopher Boodram.
On November 22, 2022 Boodram wept throughout his testimony, expressing sorrow and guilt at failing to fulfil his promise of returning for his “brothers” in the pipeline. He broke down when he disclosed that at one point, he had to forcibly yank his foot away from the grip of Kazim Ali Jr, who pleaded with him not to leave them behind, in order to get help for the others.
He also expressed anger over Paria’s preventing rescue efforts and failure to have measures in place to treat him when he was rescued and taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.
Kazim Ali Snr
On December 4, 2022 LMCS managing director Kazim Ali Snr gave his testimony. Ali’s son, Kazim Ali Jnr, had died in the pipe.
Ali admitted that, in hindsight, he would have done things differently if he knew that the pipeline shape was undulating and not flat and that conditions for Delta P existed.
He said Paria did not provide LMCS with information with respect to the pipeline’s undulating form and the amount of fuel that was extracted from the pipeline prior to the divers going in on February 25, 2022.
In his witness statement to the commission dated August 28, 2022 and October 5, 2022, he stated he had indicated to a Paria official that LMCS had a rescue plan that was easier to execute than that executed in Thailand in 2018 where 13 people were rescued.
He stated that Paria was “deceitful” and did not have any intention to launch a rescue or allow anyone else to rescue.
Catherine Balkissoon
On December 14, 2022, Paria’s acting technical lead Catherine Balkissoon testified.
Her jovial disposition changed as she burst into tears when Lynch said her actions would have been different had her father or son been trapped in the pipeline.
Balkissoon, a member of Paria’s Incident Management Team (IMT), was the official out at sea on the barge, and was the “direct line” to advise what was happening and action any plan on site.
After about an hour and 45 minutes of her defending her actions and those of Paria in preventing divers from effecting a rescue, Balkissoon broke down after Lynch’s questions and comments.
Collin Piper
On December 14, 2022 Paria’s terminal operations manager Collin Piper admitted he consulted no one before making the “life or death” decision to not allow anyone to go into the pipe and rescue the divers.
He said his decision to stop the diving, made at 6.35 p.m. on February 25, was based on his years of knowledge and experience in the industry, and considering the dangers to anyone attempting a rescue while in an “emotional state”.
Piper said he made the call even though he knew Boodram, one of the divers, had survived in good shape in the pipeline for almost three hours, that a diver had already made a rescue attempt, and that there were many fully-equipped divers ready to go in and attempt another rescue.
On December 15, 2022, Piper spent day two giving his testimony during which he was grilled for over seven hours more by attorneys and continued to defend his position.
He did so in the face of arguments from Maharaj that there was time and resources to save the divers’ lives but there was a “slow” action on Paria’s part.
Maharaj also called out Piper for lying when he (Piper) stated that LMCS was never instructed by Paria to drain the pipeline.
Maharaj further noted that whilst divers were in the pipeline, Piper, who is Paria’s terminal operations manager and Commander of the Incident Management Team (IMT), went home for three hours.
Piper maintained that he made the right decision as the conditions inside the pipe were unknown and he had a duty to safeguard the lives of the responders.
The CoE is set to resume hearings tomorrow