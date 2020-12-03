Procurement bill flawed

Colm Imbert____new1

Finance Minister: Colm Imbert

THERE is an urgent call by the Private Sector Civil Society Group (PSCSG) to the Government not to amend the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act 2015 due for debate in the House of Representatives today.

The legislation—Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment) Bill 2020—which has been partially proclaimed, was established to promote accountability, equity and local industry development in the public procurement and disposal of public property.

The civil society group is however concerned that the proposed changes to Section 7 would entirely undermine the credibility of the Act.

Speaking at a virtual news conference held by the Private Sector Civil Society yesterday, Transparency Institute (TTTI) secretary Susan Gordon said while this country had improved over the years on Transparency International’s 100-point Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 35 in 2016 to 41 in 2018, TTTI wanted even more to be done.

“Every year since 2015 the TTTI has confidently expected that the full operationalisation of the procurement legislation would boost T&T’s CPI score as there is no question that in our country State contracts are a significant avenue for corruption,” she said.

She outlined that at the launch of the 2019 Corruption Perception Index, TTTI had noted the three required steps to curb corruption: procurement legislation, campaign finance legislation and availability/disclosure of information.

Gordon hopes good sense prevails and these amendments are not pursued.

“Coupled with the inordinate and unnecessary delay in fully operationalising the public procurement regime, they undermine credibility and throw into question the sincerity of assurances given regarding commitment to transparency, accountability and value for money,” she added.

Chairman of the Private Sector Civil Society Group, Winston Riley, said the organisation believes the amended document almost completely destroys the efficacy of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act 2015.

“This is a complete travesty that is being placed before the people of Trinidad and Tobago, we the PSCSG cannot sit by and allow such legislation to be passed,” Riley said.

Responding to the PSCSG’s concerns, Finance Minister Colm Imbert told the Express via a WhatsApp message yesterday it is important that the Government move as quickly as possible to the full proclamation of the Public Procurement Act so that the new public procurement regime can be implemented.

