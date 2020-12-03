Procurement bill flawed

National Security Minister Stuart Young has denied he misled the Parliament when he said Damen Shipyards engineers were afraid to fly to Trinidad because of Covid.

At the Parliament sitting last Friday, Young said in his contribution to a private motion on crime brought by Opposition MP Saddam Hosein: “The Damen vessels that may be down it is because of Covid... I’m going to call in the Ambassador of the Netherlands next week to meet with him because the Damen persons don’t want to fly to this side of the world to do what needs to be done with some of the ­vessels.”