Procurement bill passed: 4 Independents give support

THE Public Procurement and Public Disposal of Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill was passed in the Senate at 2.37 a.m. yesterday with a vote of 19 for/eight against and three abstentions.
Among the nine Independent senators, four voted in favour of the Bill—Senators Anthony Vieira, Amrita Deonarine, Charrise Seepersad and Dr Maria Dillon-Remy; two Independent senators voted against the Bill— Deoroop Teemal and Hazel Thompson-Ahye (along with the six Opposition senators); while Paul Richards, Dr Varma Deyalsingh and Evans Welch abstained.
But the Government had to make concessions by way of amendments in order to get the support of some members of the Independent Bench, recognising that it needed at least one Independent vote or abstention to get home.
In the Committee stage, Finance Minister Colm Imbert brought amendments to the original Bill which prevented the minister from acting “unilaterally” in respect of making regulations for the procurement of goods and services as well as granting exemptions.
“We have delegated that (authority) and given it over to the Office of the Procurement Regulator,” Imbert said.
The Exemption Order, which had been done before by the minister, will now be done by the Procurement Regulator.
The minister may recommend, but the OPR “doesn’t have to take me on”, Imbert said.
“Senator Richards made me do some homework and I realised that we were conferring significant powers on a minister and I agree that we should not do that,” he said.
The original clause had been amended in the House of Representatives on Wednesday to state that the minister must act “in consultation with” the Office of the Procurement Regulator.
This power was whittled down further in the Senate yesterday to state that the minister must act “with the agreement of” the Office of the Procurement Regulator.
Asked by Senator Deonarine what happens if the OPR and the minister don’t agree, Imbert said: “You want a simple answer for that?”
“Yes,” Deonarine replied.
“Too bad. Because we have decided that the competence and the integrity resides with the Office of the Procurement Regulator,” Imbert said. Vieira agreed with that view, adding that the Procurement Regulator now has “sole control of the procurement regime”.
“We have decided to create this body and we trust them to have the competent and integrity and professionalism to get it right. And if you don’t get it right, as I said, ‘tough’,” Imbert said.
He added: “It’s one of those constitutional conundrums where you are just stuck and there is nothing you could do. You could use moral suasion, you could put pressure to bear on them...And I think eventually they would do what is right. If they are doing something that is wrong, I think eventually through moral suasion, stakeholder pressure, civil society, they will do what is correct.”
Whereas Section 6 (e) previously stated that the Act would not apply to “such other services as the Minister, by Order, determines”, under the amendment this Section—Section 6 (e)—is deleted and is substituted by “such other services as the minister may on the recommendation of the Office (of Procurement Regulator) or upon the initiative of the minister with the agreement of the Office of the Procurement Regulator”.
There will also be a simplified procurement procedure for contracts under one million dollars.
The OPR is to draft regulations to treat with these contracts.
The original position was that they should be exempt from the procedure regime.
However, Independent Senators, to quote Vieira, did not want “carte blanche” exemption for these contracts.
Therefore, regulations made on the recommendation of or with the agreement of the OPR will apply to procurement arrangements under one million dollars.
Imbert also gave an undertaking that the Government would look at and find some methodology using best practice to have exempt services under the Act (such as legal, medical, financial fees, etc) brought under some kind of transparency.
The negative resolution which was a big issue for Independent Senators was kept. Imbert also pointed out the Parliament has an obligation to treat with a motion to annul an Exemption Order within the 40-day period so there was no issue of it not receiving attention within the required time horizon.