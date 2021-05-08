Promenade closed after minister’s tears

Brian Lara Promenade

action time: Port of Spain Corporation employees place metal barriers yesterday along the Brian Lara Promenade to prevent people from liming. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh’s tears have moved Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez to act decisively to put an end to liming on the Brian Lara Promenade.

Effective immediately, the Promenade is entirely off-limits.

The public will not be allowed to even walk through the Promenade and should instead use the pavements.

Martinez made the decision yesterday, as he took note of Deyalsingh’s comments at a news conference on Friday.

Speaking during the conference, the minister said he wept when he passed by and saw many people gathered on the Promenade despite Covid-19 regulations in place.

“I wept, I really wept when I saw what was taking place at the Brian Lara Promenade. A total disregard for the public health measures. It was sad. I pulled aside and literally a tear came to my eye,” Deyalsingh had said.

“We don’t know what else to do to get the man-in-the-street to understand how severe this is and how important their role is in combating this virus.”

Speaking with the Sunday Express yesterday, Martinez said Deyal­singh’s plea moved him to address the issue once and for all, as the flouting of the Covid-19 regulations had grown to “­ridiculous” levels.

“Yesterday, the Port of Spain Corporation council met, together with the police, and we had a suggestion from the municipal police to cordon off the area due to the fact that there was a lot of loitering taking place. And after hearing the Minister of Health about what was going on at the Promenade, we decided to take the decision to close off the Promenade,” Martinez said.

“That is to take effect immediately. Because there have been requests for people to adhere to the protocols and they are not listening.”

Barriers and caution tape were placed around the blocks of the Promenade yesterday to make it clear the area was off-limits.

Police will also be on patrol.

“It was getting too ridiculous,” Martinez said. “The people who were utilising the Promenade were wearing no masks and they were congregating as if it was business as usual, as if we are not in a pandemic.”

Walk on the pavement

and go home

He said the ban applies to all use of the Promenade, even as a thoroughfare.

“Walk on the pavement,” he advised. “There are pavements on either side. You will not be allowed to walk inside. We will be monitoring it and we will have police presence there all the time to ensure that no loitering takes place. Go home. Come out and get what you have to get, and then go home.”

The Corporation has left the public toilets open for use, if needed.

Martinez said the police presence will also be increased at the Central Market to ensure the protocols are being followed there as well.

Young doctor succumbs to virus

Young doctor succumbs to virus

As the country recorded an alarming seven new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, among them was a young medical doctor.

Dr Shival Sieunarine, 33, died in the Intensive Care Unit of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he had been taken for treatment after falling severely ill.

5 at dad and son’s funeral

5 at dad and son’s funeral

In a 30-minute virtual funeral service, friends and relatives said goodbye yesterday to the Siparia father and son who died from the Covid-19 virus hours apart last week.

Five relatives were allowed to witness the double cremation at Belgroves Funeral Home and Crematorium in San Fernando.

T&T crosses 200 deaths, records 402 new cases

T&T crosses 200 deaths, records 402 new cases

The Covid-19 death toll continued to increase alarmingly, with seven more deaths being recorded by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The death toll jumped from 196 on Friday to 203 by yesterday evening.

It is the second time this number of deaths has been recorded in one day since the start of the pandemic.

Deyalsingh: Moonilal wrong on Sinopharm vaccine

Deyalsingh: Moonilal wrong on Sinopharm vaccine

The Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine is safe and has undergone a rigorous assessment by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This was Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh’s response to Oro­­pouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal yester­day after Moonilal warned people to be cautious about being used as “guinea pigs” for the vaccine, which only has emergency-use approval.

