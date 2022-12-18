PROMOTER SUES BURNA BOY

NIGERIAN afrobeats star Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) is being sued by local promoter Michael Durham.
Burna Boy is one of 11 defendants in a Breach of Confidence lawsuit filed in the High Court by attorney Marika Trim on behalf of Durham’s Cash Money Brothers Promotions.
The Port Harcourt, Nigeria-born entertainer, however, had not been served legal documents up to 3 p.m. yesterday, Trim confirmed.
“I have to check with my process server, but to my knowledge he has not yet been served. All other defendants have been served and have acknowledged receiving documents,” Trim told the Sunday Express via phone yesterday.
The other ten defendants listed on the lawsuit include promoters Shawn Moses, Jules Sobion, Osita Ugeh, Christian Bernhardt and Crystal Cunningham. Moses’ SM Promotions, Sobion’s Caesar’s Army, Ugeh’s Duke Concept Entertainment, Cunningham’s Twisted Entertainment Barbados and Bernhardt’s United Talent Agency are also listed as separate entities on the civil lawsuit.
Trim told the Sunday Express yesterday that her client is seeking compensation from the defendants but was unable to quantify exactly how much money they would seek.
“I can’t give you an exact figure at this moment, but we are seeking damages and compensation which may include loss of profit,” Trim said.
On Wednesday, Trim, acting on behalf of Cash Money Brothers, issued a pre-action protocol letter to Cunningham and copied co-promoters Sobion, Moses, Ugeh and Bernhardt accusing the five of “unlawful means of conspiracy in relation to contracting the artiste”.
The legal letter called for the co-promoters of Burna Boy’s concert, held on Friday night, at O2 Park, Chaguaramas, to “immediately cease and desist from continuing all plans, proposals and confirmed arrangements regarding to the Burna Boy–Love Damini-Tour Trinidad”. Trim notified the group of promoters that she will start High Court proceedings on Cash Money Brothers’ behalf should the parties fail to comply.
However, Durham issued a statement on Friday afternoon saying Cash Money Brothers had decided “to allow the concert to go on because of respect for the patrons” and instead “deal with each person individually in the courts locally and internationally”.
Concert night problems
Friday’s concert was a frustrating experience for many ticketholders who faced long lines and even longer wait times for shuttles to the venue from the various parking points along the route which included Pier 2, The Chaguaramas Hotel & Convention Centre and Five Islands Water and Amusement Park.
The delays caused most of the crowd to miss soca star Kees Dieffenthaller’s opening set. Once Kes left the stage near midnight, it took another two hours before the next act took the stage. Event staff could give no reason for the lengthy delay but confirmed that both Burna Boy and Jamaican dancehall act Popcaan (Andre Sutherland) were in their dressing rooms backstage.
Burna Boy was the first to emerge from his trailer in red pants and an open black leather shirt, dancing on stage to his 2019 hit “Secret”. Putting his finger to his lips he added a couple suggestive hip thrusts and opened his shirt wider to show off his chiselled physique much to the delight of the hundreds of screaming female fans in the audience.
“I have to say Trinidad has the sweetest women,” he said with a wink, causing their screams to climb a couple octaves higher.
Burna used expletives frequently throughout his hour-long set and while his foul language raised a few eyebrows among the large contingent of police officers backstage, they did not intervene. Profanity on a public stage is illegal in Trinidad and Tobago and can result in arrest as the late American hip hop icon DMX (Earl Simmons) discovered in 1999.
Popcaan, meanwhile, appeared at 3.20 a.m. well after the concert’s original end time and packed a medley of his hits into a 30-minute performance. The Kingston, Jamaica native sang his crowd pleasers “Family”, “My Type”, “Wine For Me” and “Next To Me” among others.
It was Burna, however, who had the moment of the night when he hyped the crowd with his 2022 hit “It’s Plenty”. He then conducted a chorus to his 2018 chart topper “Ye” before ending with his monster jam “Last Last”.
“Trinidad, I need you to just repeat after me. We gonna do it like this. Follow me. Shayoooo,” he sang, much to the delight of the packed venue lifting thousands of cellphones, eager to capture the moment.