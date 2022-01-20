Promoters, bandleaders not feeling Carnival vibe

With under six weeks to go until the country gets a “taste” of Carnival, promoters and bandleaders are not feeling the vibe.
Many in the entertainment and events industry yesterday said it was an insult for the Government to even call the proposed events next month “Carnival”.
Owner of Winerboy Entertainment Arvinder Rampersad, who has hosted a number of Carnival fetes, told the Express that calling a two-week period of concerts “Carnival” was misleading.
Rampersad said in a phone interview: “Carnival is not on! This is not a Carnival... That’s like taking someone to a doubles stand but telling them it only has cucumber. This is not bringing in any type of economic growth for anyone.”
He asked, “How are you making Kings’ and Queens’ costumes on such short notice? We’ve gotten even less time than last year to prepare. It is very disorganised because there is poor communication, no one has provided a proper timeline for us to work with.”
He argued that the entertainment sector, as Trinidadians know it, has crashed.
Rampersad said he did not believe the sector is being taken seriously because those in authority have been associating entertainment proposals only as “wine and jam” events, when in fact the entertainment sector is vital—as during Carnival, thousands of people are employed and events bring in millions of dollars for the country.
The Trinidad and Tobago Promoters Association (TTPA) felt the same way.
In a statement yesterday, it called for the re-opening of the events sector.
“We are clear that the name ‘Taste of Carnival’, while an important intervention for the State public relations machine, has absolutely no impact on your industry... As a nation, we have missed the opportunity to activate ‘Carnival’ for 2022. The TTPA is not aligned with an agenda that only supports State-funded events, at State-owned venues a few short weeks before the traditional Ash Wednesday end of Carnival date, with no sense of what happens thereafter.
“The TTPA is a private-sector body using personal funds to generate employment and do business. We do not receive any State funding whatsoever. We do not have the luxury of taxpayer funds to prop us up. We have to be profitable to survive.”
Bandleaders upset
Also speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Richard Gordon, manager of Kairi People Mas band and Blaxx and the All Stars, said of the Government’s planned “Taste of Carnival”: “We’re not buying into it. They’re saying only certain events can be held at certain safe-zone locations with only half-capacity such as Queen’s Hall, NAPA, Naparima Bowl and SAPA, but anyone could have held those same events two weeks ago under the public health regulations. Nothing has changed. There’s nothing different now, so to come now and say to us Carnival is on, it makes no difference to us.”
He said many artistes have tried hosting such events, but they have not been profitable.
Gordon described it as “virtually impossible” for artistes and entertainers to make ends meet with such limitations in place.
And bandleader of Ronnie and Caro Mas Band Ronnie McIntosh said in an interview: “First to begin, I have no idea what they mean by Carnival is on. The mas business is not a today-for-tomorrow thing. It consists of a lot of planning, so there’s nothing we could do at this point in time.
“In our minds there is no Carnival. Carnival means four o’clock Jouvert morning into Monday and Tuesday. There is no street parade and no fetes. That is not Carnival. Those same events for vaccinated people only at NAPA and Naparima Bowl could be held in August. Would you call it a Carnival concert then? No. I’m beginning to wonder if it’s a vaccination strategy.”
Everyone involved in the local Carnival industry has set their eyes on Atlanta carnival, to be held at the end of May, and are not focusing on the Ministry of Tourism’s announcement on Wednesday night.
Events can take place
throughout the year
For those in the Carnival entertainment business who do not feel they have adequate time to prepare to this adjusted season of events, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell said certain events can take place throughout the year.
Mitchell told the Express by phone, “Yes, they can book those as soon as possible at discounted rates. Bear in mind, all events must operate within the public health regulations. Those current regulations as set out in the subsidiary price of legislation is the guide.”
He clarified: “Carnival and cultural concerns, plays, spoken word, dance shows can be held through the year, once they fall within the prevailing laws, particularly the public health guidelines, which you know have been amended many times to suit the changing circumstances of the pandemic. The (National Carnival Commission) is coming up with its schedule of events and private promoters are also booking spaces and hosting events. Again, to reiterate, the regulations are the guide to safe-zone operations.”
Pan plays on
Those who participate in the steelband aspect of the greatest show on Earth are hopeful that Carnival can be a success.
President of Pan Trinbago Beverley Ramsey-Moore said her members wasted no time in commencing preparations for this year’s Panorama.
Ramsey-Moore said Pan Trinbago’s regional officers have already started speaking with bands.
The first step would be for all bands to present their members’ vaccination status, as only vaccinated players would be allowed to participate in the pan event.
There are two events scheduled to take place in Trinidad and one in Tobago next month, she said. On February 19, there will be a Panorama competition for single-pan and small bands. On February 26, there will be a medium and large bands Panorama clash.
And the Tobago event will tentatively take place on February 20, she said.
This year, however, there will be no Panorama competition for schools, Ramsey-Moore said.
As bands prepare for next month’s one-day competition, she said there will be “special pan police” at panyards to ensure members and supporters are being safe while practising nightly.
Ramsey-Moore said Pan Trinbago is looking forward to hosting these events while adhering to all public health regulations.
Despite a low vaccination rate amongst pan players at the moment, she said players are being encouraged to get vaccinated in order to be included in this year’s events.
When asked about the prize money this year, she said the performance fee would be “reasonable”, as she acknowledged that many pan players have been facing hardships due to the pandemic.
She said budget proposals were made to the NCC and she was awaiting feedback.
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association Rosalind Gabriel said she was happy about the ministry’s announcement on Carnival.
Gabriel told the Express: “I am very, very happy about that. The ministry said they would be very comfortable if the juniors are not included this year, so it’s going to be a seniors’ only event. As far as I know, all the events that NCC has laid out for the mas bands would be held at the Queen’s Park Savannah and it would be concert-like events.”
She said dates for these events are yet to be confirmed.
Carnival 2023
The TTPA, led by promoter Jerome “Rome” Precilla, said it was also asking the Government to say if Carnival 2023 is on, as it needs to start planning for a successful season next year and beyond.
Additionally, Tribe mas band leader Dean Ackin said, “In my opinion, the ship has long sailed for Carnival 2022 since preparations take several months. We have been preparing for Carnival 2023 since last year, and we are hoping that the powers that be take a different approach moving forward.
“Instead of having us on red light waiting to give us the green light, we are asking them to give us the green light for Carnival 2023 from now, and then change to red if and only if the Covid situation becomes unmanageable.
“The world is learning to live with the virus and economies are fully opening, one by one, around the globe. Trinidad is about 50-per cent vaccinated and it is time to reopen the event and entertainment industry with all Covid safety protocols in place. The industry has a large ecosystem, and many persons rely on their jobs in this sector to survive. Two years with no income has been hard for many persons—from security personnel to bartenders, caterers, and the list goes on.”
Similarly, Ronnie and Caro’s McIntosh added, “We are not studying Carnival 2022. The announcement we really want to hear from the Government now is that Carnival 2023 will be the biggest and best Carnival ever.”