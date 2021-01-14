Promoters want more shows

Local promoters say they want to see more shows being staged at venues throughout the country.
And police say they will be there to ensure Covid-19 health protocols are not breached.
Carnival 2021 has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Trinidad and Tobago Promoters Association (TTPA) believes live Carnival-type events can still be successfully held.
In a phone interview yesterday, president of the TTPA and soca artiste Jerome “Rome” Precilla said last week’s “Sekon Sunday” event at Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s (which raised concerns, as videos showed patrons dancing without masks and social distancing) could serve as a blueprint for how events can still take place during the pandemic.
He added such opportunities for artistes to continue to stage events will keep the culture alive.
“I agree with the measures that are being put in place, and it shows that the authorities are willing to work with promoters to help keep the culture alive in an unprecedented time like this one.
“The Sekon Sunday event with some minor tweaks can be used as a model event moving forward as to how events can still take place during this pandemic, as people are looking forward to some form of entertainment and promoters, entertainers and other event stakeholders are looking for ways to stay afloat financially,” Precilla said.
He argued that some restrictions should be eased.
“With reference to the ‘no standing’ during events, that is a bit restrictive, as patrons should still be allowed to stand and clap or dance in their seated space, but not be allowed to move out of that zone. However, I do understand that the thought process behind it so patrons may have to use rags, flags, balloons or noise makers to show their support to the performers on stage.
“All in all, I think we can chart a way forward for events safely while keeping the culture alive because we definitely need some positive energy right now.”
Promoter Randy Glasgow, who is getting ready to stage a series of events including Alternative International Comedy Festival in February, said artistes relish opportunities to stage their shows.
“Give thanks to Minister (Randall) Mitchell for not pulling the plug entirely for Carnival events at Government facilities, also (Police) Commissioner (Gary) Griffith for closing enquiry on Sekon Sunday concert. These concerts mean the world for artistes and producers. They are meant to help established and upcoming talent keep their fan base intact and get new ones by showcasing the best of themselves in a wonderful production,” Glasgow told the Express.
“As much as 150,000 people viewed Sekon Sunday concert online plus those who viewed on free to air television. The practicality of it, to expertly produce these international virtual concerts, there is a big price tag, as much as $150,000-$200,000 hence you need a small live paying audience in that bubble to help producers raise some revenue.”
Glasgow said creatives and other personnel within the sector “have not earned one cent in close to 12 months and counting. There are entertainers driving ‘PH’ taxi and so on to earn an honest dollar to care for their families and themselves”.
He said: “As difficult as it may be for some Trinis to resist standing and dancing when a soca song they love is performed, the presence of police and fire personnel, health protocol lapses that happened at Queen’s Hall wouldn’t happen again.”
Police Commissioner Griffith said yesterday the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will have an active presence at virtual Carnival events put on by the TTPA.
He met with the executive of the TTPA to discuss various concerns arising out of the new normal as it relates to Covid-19 and the creative industry.
The meeting was held at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
Among the issues discussed were concerns raised over social media about the Sekon Sunday event.
Griffith in a TTTPS statement said that the Service was exercising an element of “flexibility” and will be working closely with the TTPA to ensure compliance of the Public Health Ordinance.
While he welcomed virtual events, Griffith said there “must be a degree of control and no breaches of the Public Health Ordinance”.
He said once he is informed of the Association’s virtual events, there will be an active police presence to monitor the proceedings and to ensure compliance of the Public Health Regulations.
This partnership will see to the avoidance of breaches, such as congregating and failing to wear masks, he said, adding that the presence of police officers at any event will act as a greater deterrent to law-breaking than security guards.