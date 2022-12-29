Promotion for Mystar

WAYNE Mystar topped the merit list for police officers who were promoted last week to the rank of senior superintendent.
Mystar, who previously served as the public information officer for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), was one of 45 officers promoted during a ceremony held at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain on December 19.
Mystar, who has 33 years’ service in the TTPS, topped the merit list and got the most marks in the examination process.
Speaking with the Express, Mystar said he felt proud to know that his sacrifices had been recognised.
“The feeling was amazing, it was tough balancing studying and working, but the sacrifice was worth it. Acting CoP (Commissioner of Police Erla) Christopher challenged us, to come out of our comfort zones, I put forward my all and it’s good to see that this hard work paid off,” Mystar said.
He also worked in the North Eastern Division, the E999 Rapid Response Unit, the Central Division, the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Traffic and Highway Patrol, and was a firearms and tactics instructor at the Police Academy for 20 years.
He spent the last two years at the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, which has seen several successes, including the apprehension of more than 30 people in 2022 for crimes committed in the district.
Mystar is currently acting Assistant Commissioner of Police for the North Eastern, Northern, and North Central divisions.
On December 19, 23 superintendents were promoted to the senior superintendent position, and 22 assistant superintendents were promoted to superintendents.
“Change our attitude as we improve delivery and expectation for 2023,” Acting Commissioner Christopher said during the superintendents’ promotion ceremony, at the Solomon McLeod Lecture Theatre.
She shared her congratulatory message to the new senior superintendents and noted: “This is an important rank as you prepare for executive positions, you are expected to transform to the service.”
She also said the Police Service needs all hands-on deck at the moment and stressed the importance of developing a culture of urgency.
Also on hand to congratulate the officers was Acting Deputy Commissioner Ramnarine Samaroo.
He reminded the officers that the promotion should serve as a motivation as they inspire and effect change with junior officers.
He also encouraged the officers to make health and wellness a priority.
Also in attendance were ASP Gideon Dickson, president of the Police Social Welfare Association, Insp Michelle Lewis, TTPS public information officer, and Joanne Archie, head, Corporate Communications Unit.
The second promotion ceremony was held for the 22 newly-appointed superintendents during the Commissioner’s Christmas Cocktail, also held at the Solomon McLeod Lecture Theatre.
This took on a more festive flavour and Acting Commissioner Christopher noted that while it was a break from tradition it was a fitting place and time to celebrate their movement upwards within the ranks.