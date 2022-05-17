Property tax by Dec 31

Property Tax will be implemented before December 31, 2022, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday.
Responding to a question from Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh, at the Parliament Chamber, Red House, Port of Spain, Imbert said “barring unforeseen circumstances, the implementation of property tax is expected to commence in calendar 2022”.
Asked by Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein which month in 2022 the tax would be implemented, Imbert said, “Before the 31st of December, 2022.”
Asked how the Government intended to treat with those individuals who did not file their returns with the Commissioner of Valuation, Imbert said: “There is relevant legislation and all the answers to the Members’ questions are contained within the law.”
Asked by Hosein whether Government was giving any consideration to waiving the $5,000 fine that the State is entitled to impose on persons who had not completed their property tax forms, Imbert said: “As I indicated, and the Honourable Member is an attorney, or so it is alleged, all of the answers to that question would be form in the relevant legislation — whether the State can waive the fine or not. All of the answers can be found by an interpretation of the Statute.
In response to a question from Chief Whip, David Lee, Imbert said at this stage only residential property tax would be imposed before December 31. He said this was consistent with the Government’s policy to put regional corporations in funds because the local government reform package of legislation before Parliament makes its crystal clear that upon approval of that legislation by the Parliament the collection and retention of residential property tax would be for the account of regional corporations.
3,818 ex-Caroni workers waiting for lots
Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein in response to a question from Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram, on when former Caroni workers will receive their outstanding lots, said a total of 8,855 former employees were entitled to residential service lots as part of the VSEP package. He said to date 5,037 beneficiaries had been allocated lots at various estates and were at different stages in the process of receiving their leases. Out of this figure, 4,764 leases had been executed, however 44 of these leases were at Caroni awaiting collection. He said 273 beneficiaries had not yet completed the process at Caroni and were awaiting letters of administration.
Hosein said the number of persons who remain outstanding for residential leases was 3,818.
He said with respect to agricultural leases a total of 7,246 persons were entitled to these parcels of land. From this figure, 127 persons reached an agreement with the State and were compensated for their land. He said the majority of the remaining 7,119 agricultural leases had been completed and the number of agricultural leases outstanding was 577.
Hosein said some of the reasons hindering the completion of agricultural leases include, but are not limited to the following: incorrect contact information for former workers; issues relating to estates of deceased former Caroni workers; persons are missing or imprisoned and the need for additional information. He said the Ministry continues to work assiduously on this matter, which cost the State so far in excess of $10 billion.
Caroni closed in 2003
Section 29 of the Valuation of Land Act states that a homeowner must complete and submit a Valuation Return Form to the Valuation Division of the Ministry of Finance for calculation of his/her property Annual Rental value. Under Section 32 of the Valuation of Land Act, failure to submit this Valuation Form is a criminal offence for which there is a $5,000 fine. It reads: “Any person who in any way obstructs or hinder the Commissioner or any other officer in the exercise of his function under this Act, or refuses to furnish any information when required to do so or fails to comply with any requirement of this Act; or refuses or neglects to attend and give evidence when required by the Commissioner or any officer duly authorised by him; or fails, refuses or neglects to answer any questions put to him, or produce any book, document or other paper required of him by the Commission or any such officer, unless just cause or excuse for the refusal or neglect is shown by him, is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $5,000.