Prosecutor lashes out at defence claim...

THE “smoking guns” which defence attorneys attempted to rely on to discredit the State’s evidence against two men accused of murdering six-year-old Sean Luke were “out of bullets”, assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal said yesterday.
Those smoking guns turned out to be nothing more than a “flare gun that was just making a lot of smoke or a caps gun that’s just making noise but can’t shoot anyone”, she said.
Closing addresses in the case came to an end yesterday with Dougdeen-Jaglal seeking to rubbish the defences’ claim that their clients—Akeel Mitchell, 29, and Richard Chatoo, 31—had no role to play in the killing of the child.
But while the accused were pointing their finger in one direction, their other fingers were pointing right back in their own, said the prosecutor.
The attorney was addressing Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds in the judge-alone trial that started in April.
Now that the case has gotten to this stage, the next step is for the judge to deliberate on the evidence over the next two weeks.
At the end of yesterday’s hearing, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds confirmed that she will be delivering her verdicts together with written reasons for her findings at 10 a.m. on July 23.
Mitchell and Chatoo are accused of murdering Luke in March 2006 in a cane field not far from where he lived at Orange Valley Trace, Couva.
Two days after going missing on the afternoon of March 26, Luke’s decomposing body was found in the cane field.
Unknown DNA
He died of massive internal bleeding and organ damage after he was sodomised with a 53-inch cane stalk, according to State pathologist Dr Estlyn McDonald-Burris.
There was also evidence to suggest he was sexually assaulted before being killed.
In her address, Dougdeen-Jaglal said when it came to Mitchell, the smoking gun was that the DNA of an unknown person was found on the cane stalk.
This was one of the major pieces of evidence defence attorneys relied upon to suggest the State had the wrong man, she said.
Mitchell’s lead attorney Mario Merritt submitted on Monday that the DNA sample belonged to State witness Avinash Baboolal, whose DNA was never taken by police for testing.
But in her address, Dougdeen-Jaglal pointed out that based on the evidence of Dr Maurice Aboud, laboratory director at a private lab authorised to conduct DNA testing for the State, the samples found were only partial and therefore could not be matched to anyone.
But while this was so, Dougdeen-Jaglal reminded the judge that semen samples matching Mitchell’s DNA were found on Luke’s underwear and shorts.
Those items of clothing were found in the field the day after he went missing.
“So they are pointing their finger at Avinash Baboolal, but his other fingers are pointing right back at him,” she stated.
Baboolal was 17 years old at the time, and the one who organised a fishing trip with other boys at a river in the area. To get to the river, they had to walk through the cane field.
He testified that while on their way, Mitchell, Chatoo and one of Chatoo’s seven-year-old cousins diverted off course with Luke.
Minutes later, only Mitchell and Chatoo returned and continued on the trip.
Dougdeen-Jaglal also pointed out that at first, when asked by Luke’s mother, Pauline Bharath, whether he had seen the boy, Mitchell said he had not. It was only later that evening of March 26, he informed her he had seen the boy walking with a tall man wearing a white shirt and going into the field.
“But while he was pointing fingers to an imaginary man with a white shirt, his other fingers were pointing back at him,” she said.
While Chatoo gave a similar statement to police on March 31, 2006, in which he implicated both himself and Mitchell, he would later testify at trial that he was coerced and forced by investigating officers to do so with the promise that he would not be charged with the crime.
And this was the “smoking gun” the defence relied upon on behalf of Chatoo—an alleged concocted statement influenced by police, Dougdeen-Jaglal said.
‘Why afraid
if you’re innocent?’
But if Chatoo was not present during the killing, there was no way he could have known some details he gave to officers in that video-recorded statement.
“How did he know the cane stalk had about 12 joints?” she asked.
In his address on Wednesday, defence attorney Evans Welch, who leads the case for Chatoo, said Baboolal admitted to lying to police while he was being interviewed.
His excuse was that he was afraid he would have been falsely charged with the crime.
But if he had no role to play in the murder, Welch questioned why Baboolal was afraid in the first place of being charged with a crime he did not commit.
“If you know you were innocent, if you knew you did not have a role to play, then why are you lying to the police?” Welch had submitted.
Dougdeen-Jaglal yesterday placed some focus on this argument.
“I sat here and listened to both Mr Merritt and Mr Welch, for whom I have the utmost respect, and in all their years as defence attorneys they are always trying to convince the court that the wrong person was charged and before the court,” she said.
Dougdeen-Jaglal questioned why it was not a non-issue for Chatoo to be scared while in police custody, but it was when it came to Baboolal.
Based on Welch’s own argument that officers will not arrest and charge an innocent person, then why was Chatoo, as innocent as Welch claimed he was, before the court, she asked.