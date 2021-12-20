THE protective services remain united in their stance that they will not accept mandatory vaccination.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Prison Officers’ Association president Ceron Richards and Fire Service Association president Leo Ramkissoon stated they had not received any feedback from the joint statement issued on Sunday along with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association president Gideon Dickson.
However, both men said their membership had remained steadfast and resolute in the declaration by the executives. Richards called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to engage in dialogue with the protective services.
“Dialogue is the way to go. We implore the Prime Minister, please do not use the pandemic to explore totalitarian tendencies and actions against honourable decision-making when clearly there can be other treatments. We are not oblivious at all to the pandemic, its seriousness, and what the Government is seeking to achieve. What we are making a distinction on is the methodology they seek to employ. It will not serve the greater good or the interests of the State,” Richards said.
On Sunday, the three associations issued a joint release following an emergency meeting to address the issue.
The statement noted the following positions were agreed upon:
1. We are not in support of any constructive mandatory vaccination, as we deemed it the same as mandatory vaccination.
2. The varying of terms and conditions of employment without consultation is illegal and goes against all established industrial relations practices/laws, as articulated by the President of the Industrial Court Deborah Thomas-Felix.
3. Every person has the constitutional right to the enjoyment of property and for workers, that is their salaries. The announcement threatens to violate those rights, which we utterly reject.
4. We have deemed the action to impose a ‘quasi safe zone’ work environment as being discriminatory against the protective services given our daily functions with the general public and prisoners, who are not conditioned to such mandates.
5. The Government must make an official pronouncement on workers’ concerns over claims of liabilities for adverse reactions associated to the vaccination.’