Protesters keep up the heat

Scrap iron protesters blocked Clarke Road in Penal with burning debris yesterday morning, again calling for a reversal of the six-month ban on iron exports from the country.
From as early as 6.45 a.m., piles of tyres were stacked along Clarke Road streets in the vicinity of Wilson Road in Barrackpore and set alight. Signs attached by protesters to the burning pile called for work on behalf of iron workers and dealers affected by the recently imposed ban.
“The cost of living is high, we need to work,” “Iron is life,” the signs read.
By 7 a.m. police and fire officers were at the scene, putting out the fires set by protesters. By midday, the Express was told that the area had been cleared.
Speaking to the Express via telephone yesterday, councillor for the area Shanty Boodram said she understood the plight of workers in the area who were left without a formal source of income as a result of the industry closure.
“People are being affected right now with this Government in power, nothing is being done and people are frustrated so they are coming out to vent their anger. With the scrap iron industry what is happening, when I saw the placards it was although it was those scrap iron people who came out and protested- people were gainfully employed and now they are out of a job,” she said.
Boodram said the Government has punished thousands of workers for the crimes of a few. As a result, she said, those in her district have found themselves in a desperate situation where the cost of living steadily increases.
Safety net with holes
A lack of a social safety net for the vulnerable, she said, has made the situation worse.
“Instead of regularising the industry they shut down the industry and thousands of people are out of a job. People in the community were depending on this to make an honest life.
Yes there were people who engaged in illegal activities and the police were there to look at that. But you cannot shut down an entire industry and people right now cannot get food, books or uniforms. Right now I am at my office to see how I can assist some families who are coming to me for help,” she said.
“The Ministry of Social Development is saying there are grants for people in need but when you read into it, it is for people affected by disasters. That grant is not for people to buy school books and uniforms for their children to go to school.
As the councillor in the area we already have a high crime rate which the police have to deal with and now you have people who were previously unemployed but got some employment through the industry now what are they going to do? Who are they going to turn to? What are they doing? What does the Government have in place for people who lost their jobs? Nothing,” she said.
Boodram added that the area was already plagued by issues such as deteriorating roads and flooding that the regional corporation had little power to address. She called for an election to be held.
“I just want the Government to look at it and do something. The road is already bad, flooding is a problem and we have maybe one excavator in the entire Penal/Debe Regional Corporation with ten councillors and when you get that you have to know which areas to clean because there are so many areas being flooded. You cannot find the minister and it is only promises. They should call an election now,” she said.
On Wednesday, president of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association Allan Ferguson said workers would continue ongoing protest action throughout the country in an attempt to get the Government’s attention.