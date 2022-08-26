Protesters keep up the heat

Scrap iron protesters blocked Clarke Road in Penal with burning debris yesterday morning, again calling for a reversal of the six-month ban on iron exports from the country.

From as early as 6.45 a.m., piles of tyres were stacked along Clarke Road streets in the vicinity of Wilson Road in Barrackpore and set alight. Signs attached by protesters to the burning pile called for work on behalf of iron workers and dealers affected by the recently imposed ban.