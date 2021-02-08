Protesters step up pressure for action

A national transportation policy, training for maxi-taxi and taxi-drivers and justice for women victims of crime were among the demands which protesters clamoured for yesterday in the aftermath of the killing of Arima court clerk Andrea Bharatt.
Head of The University of the West Indies’ Institute of Gender and Development Studies (IGDS) Dr Gabrielle Hosein led a protest which included about 150 IGDS students and citizens outside the Parliament building in Port of Spain.
She said the Government should make every effort to protect women who have been victims of rape and abuse to ensure that women don’t meet the same fate as Bharatt and another murder victim, Ashanti Riley.
Protesters intensified their action yesterday as they carried placards with messages like “My body is not your rape scene”, “Don’t rape”, and “We are tired of living in fear”.
They said their protests would not die a natural death.
They plan another march when the Senate meets on Friday.
Arima resident Sahadeo Motilal, 58, said: “We have to keep the momentum. We have to push until we get justice.”
Another protester, Will Wolfe, added: “We have to stop disrespecting women.”
Calling it a “national emergency”, Hosein said: “About 150 are out here. We have a large number of IGDS students. They have clear demands like transportation and etiquette for drivers. We want justice. We want justice for Andrea Bharatt. It is about the vulnerability of our women.”
She added: “We have clear demands for the Works Minister. We want a national transportation policy. We want taxi-drivers and maxi drivers to meet us here. We need to do more.”
Contacted yesterday on the call for a transportation policy, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said: “We have a national transportation policy that we have been working on with the IDB. It is before Cabinet. The Attorney General (Faris Al-Rawi) and the Minister of National Security (Stuart Young) and Works will be continuing on the way forward. We want everybody to be compliant with the laws of Trinidad and Tobago and ensure everyone has access to taxis and safe transport. We want to ensure there is a proper regulatory framework for all drivers who choose to provide the public with transport. A meeting was held last week. Another meeting has been scheduled for today.”