Protesters step up pressure for action

Dr Gabrielle Hosein

ACTION INTENSIFIES: A police officer speaks to The University of the West Indies’

Dr Gabrielle Hosein outside the Red House in Port of Spain during a protest to demand justice for women. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

A national transportation policy, training for maxi-taxi and taxi-drivers and justice for women victims of crime were among the demands which protesters clamoured for yesterday in the aftermath of the killing of Arima court clerk Andrea Bharatt.

Head of The University of the West Indies’ Institute of Gender and Development Studies (IGDS) Dr Gabrielle Hosein led a protest which included about 150 IGDS students and citizens outside the Parliament building in Port of Spain.

She said the Government should make every effort to protect women who have been victims of rape and abuse to ensure that women don’t meet the same fate as Bharatt and another murder victim, Ashanti Riley.

Protesters intensified their action yesterday as they carried placards with messages like “My body is not your rape scene”, “Don’t rape”, and “We are tired of living in fear”.

They said their protests would not die a natural death.

They plan another march when the Senate meets on Friday.

Arima resident Sahadeo Motilal, 58, said: “We have to keep the momentum. We have to push until we get justice.”

Another protester, Will Wolfe, added: “We have to stop disrespecting women.”

Calling it a “national emergency”, Hosein said: “About 150 are out here. We have a large number of IGDS students. They have clear demands like transportation and etiquette for drivers. We want justice. We want justice for Andrea Bharatt. It is about the vulnerability of our women.”

She added: “We have clear demands for the Works Minister. We want a national transportation policy. We want taxi-drivers and maxi drivers to meet us here. We need to do more.”

Contacted yesterday on the call for a transportation policy, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said: “We have a national transportation policy that we have been working on with the IDB. It is before Cabinet. The Attorney General (Faris Al-Rawi) and the Minister of National Security (Stuart Young) and Works will be continuing on the way forward. We want everybody to be compliant with the laws of Trinidad and Tobago and ensure everyone has access to taxis and safe transport. We want to ensure there is a proper regulatory framework for all drivers who choose to provide the public with transport. A meeting was held last week. Another meeting has been scheduled for today.”

Inconclusive.

This was the result of the autopsy conducted yesterday on the body of kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park.

Tissue samples from Bharatt were taken to be tested to help aid the process to determine if there was foreign DNA on her body.

DUE to low numbers in suspected Covid-19 cases since last year, the Arima Hospital is to be returned to the general public health service from mid-February.

Acting Principal Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, said yesterday that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has confirmed that the facility will go back to the purpose for which it was intended.

