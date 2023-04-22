Protesting farmers eye legal action

FELICITY farmers are calling on the Ministry of Agriculture to intervene after their crops were bulldozed. On Thursday night the farmers held a meeting and have now hired a lawyer to take up their plight.
Farmers staged a protest on Wednesday burning tyres on the corner of Cacandee and the Chaguanas Main Road in Petersfield. These areas fall into lands still owned by the former Caroni (1975) Ltd and its Woodford Lodge, Chaguanas, sugarcane estate.
The farmers’ crops were bulldozed last week by the Land Settlement Agency (LSA) to make way for lot allocations to ex-workers of the now-defunct Petrotrin.
President of the Felicity Farmers Association, Inshan Salim, said an emergency meeting was held with villagers and farmers from the communities in Felicity and environs on Thursday night and the general consensus among the villagers was that the community feels like no one understands or cares about their plight.
Salim said the farmers have hired a lawyer. “Nothing is taking place right now. Everything is in the hands of our lawyer. Right now, the community is depressed. There is no justification for destroying crops that benefit an entire community. This should have been dealt with differently.
“We want to see the Minister of Agriculture. We want to see people from LSA. They are seeing what is going on and nobody is showing any form of concern for what the farmers and villagers are facing right now. This is not about politics but we want a hearing. We don’t know if politics is the game right now but we as farmers are not playing politics. We don’t care about UNC and PNM; we want to be heard and treated fairly,” Salim said.
Salim added farmers want the land to start farming again as soon as possible. “We are fighting for what we want. We want compensation and we want to continue farming. We want our hose and water pump, which were cut and bulldozed, so we can survive again. We want to see the people from LSA to discuss with them the possibility of giving us land close by. We are not looking for too much money; we are looking for survival,” Salim said.
Salim said community farmers should be treated with respect. “I don’t know if they feel farmers are looking for money alone. On the one hand, they are talking about boosting agriculture but on the other hand, they are killing small farmers. The kind of produce coming out of Petersfield and Union Village benefits the entire community.
Salim said no consultation took place before the farmers lost their crops. “They were supposed to consult the farmers and the villagers, which they didn’t do. They said they gave out documents concerning the clearing of the land, which they did not do. We are wondering who they gave those documents to.”