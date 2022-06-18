PSA and TTUTA reject offer 4% offer

THE Public Services Association (PSA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) have rejected outright the new four per cent offer by Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial.
Last month, Dindial offered several public-sector unions a two per cent increase over eight years (2014-2021), comprising zero for the years 2014-2017, one per cent for 2018, zero for 2019-2020, and one per cent for 2021.
This did not sit well with the unions, as they saw it as blatant disrespect to the working class and protested through the streets of Port of Spain in May demanding a better offer.
Yesterday, the CPO met with the Public Services Association at his office on Alexandra Street, Port of Spain, and offered the union four per cent, which was also proposed to the Fire Services association and the Police Social and Welfare Association (TTPSWA) earlier this week.
Speaking to the Express after the meeting, which ended at 6.30 p.m. last evening, head of the PSA Leroy Baptiste said the offer was rejected as it covers a six-year period – 2014-1019 – with two per cent increases for 2016 and two per cent for 2019.
“That cannot be accepted under no circumstances and the union did not back down from its initial negotiation of 25 per cent. This four per cent offer cannot suffice these new increases on food and fuel prices. The 25 per cent still is not the ideal figure to deal with the increase in cost of living, but the working class would be better off in managing the food prices with 25 per cent as opposed to four per cent,” he said .
Baptiste said Dindial asked to give his office a written position on the offer they are requesting in the next two weeks. However, the union head indicated that they will give a written position, when the union sees fit.
He further stated that a document was given to the PSA by the CPO on what was being offered and Baptiste said it is being reviewed and a news release would be sent out at the weekend about the breakdown.
Earlier in the day TTUTA’s executive met with the CPO.
TTUTA’s Tobago officer Bradon Roberts said the offer was not accepted as the association uses the market survey method to negotiate the increases for the different periods, unlike the public-sector unions.
“We told him that TTUTA could not be lumped into the same category as the other unions and the offer needs to be reviewed. Dindial then told us he will format his submissions to suit our style of negotiating and will then send it to the second vice-president of the association by early next week to be reviewed,” Roberts said.
He indicated that the CPO outlined when he sends the document on the negotiation, a date will be given to come back around the table for further discussions.
Roberts said TTUTA was taken aback that Dindial would give the same offer as the unions, as he very well knows the association’s method of negotiating.
“I don’t know if it was an oversight or it was an attempt to frustrate us. I guess this is all part of tactics. But what the union does know is that when another meeting is called with the CPO the proper offer must be given now following the market survey, or else we would ramp up the battle for workers,” he said.
Market survey
Earlier this week, president of the Fire Services Association Leo Ramkissoon told the Express, while he acknowledged the four per cent was a “slight improvement” over the initial offer of two per cent, it was a far cry from the analysis of the market shift for the same period which he said was “well over ten per cent”.
“The new offer is once again being met with disappointment, but we have to convey this to our membership and see what they have to say. Of course, at this point I can say that it’s in no way reflective of what we proposed, which is about 15 per cent, and neither is it really taking into account the rate of inflation over the similar period or the average market move. Legislatively our salaries are determined by a comparative analysis of the market and that’s well over ten per cent,” Ramkissoon said.