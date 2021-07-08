PSA cites interference by Sealy

Ministerial interference is said to be at the centre of the suspension of a WASA employee and his subsequent “exoneration”, for which he was made to sign a statement promising not to take any action against the Authority for his suspension.
The Public Services Association (PSA) is also challenging the involvement of then-executive director at the Water and Sewerage Authority, Dr Lennox Sealy (who has now resigned), in the matter.
The PSA is taking up the matter, claiming, among other things, that the signing of the statement by employee Cecil Matthews, indemnifying the Authority, is null and void, since it violates aspects of the collective agreement.
The union claims that the Authority acted wrongfully in treating with the matter as it did by dealing directly with the worker, to the exclusion of the bargaining unit. It says also that the executive director corrupted the process by intervening in the matter and interviewing the worker, after the suspension has been put into effect. The suspension letter dated March 15 was signed by Kawal Chun, senior manager, Industrial Relations.
An investigative report into the “alleged misconduct” by Matthews, however found he had done nothing wrong, that he had been absolved and that no further action should be taken against him.
This investigation was conducted by Lancelot Lezama, the Authority’s manager, Finance and Corporate Affairs. His report is dated March 8, one week before the letter of suspension was written and delivered to Matthews.
Information from ‘very high up’
In the second of two meetings Sealy held with the employee (second meeting was held on June 1) concerning the matter, he could be heard telling Matthews that he should “tell the truth” about what happened, since he (Sealy) had information about the matter from someone very “high up,” according to an audio recording of the meeting heard by the Express.
He said that person “would not tell a lie”. At that meeting Sealy told Matthews “I asked to see you because I got feedback that the situation I put you in has caused some difficulty for you.”
Sealy could also be heard in the recording asking the employee about the conduct of the investigation into the matter. At one point, he could be heard telling Matthews “you trying to mamaguy me or what?” He was being asked who conducted the investigation, and Matthews could not easily remember the manager’s name.
Under pressure to recall, he said it was Lezama. Sealy asked him whether he knew Lezama. Matthews said he did not. Chairman of the WASA section of the PSA, Leroy Baptiste, is describing this incident as the latest example of what he has termed “a campaign of institutional bullying by the authority under the current management led by Sealy”.
The issue
The charge against Matthews is that on January 30, 2021, while on the job, he abandoned his duties by allowing an unauthorised person to drive the vehicle assigned to him. This is that he allowed “an unauthorised person” to drive in a manner for a purpose not intended nor authorised.
“As a consequence of the serious nature of these charges,” the memo dated March 15, 2021 from Kawal Chun stated, “you are hereby interdicted from duty with immediate effect, with half pay, pending the determination of this matter.” It said this was in accordance with clauses in Article 25 of the collective agreement. It said further, in accordance with said agreement, a disciplinary tribunal was to be set up to hear the evidence and consider the charges brought against him.
In a prior memo on February 16, 2021 Chun had written to Matthews stating that on the day in question, January 30, he had utilised the vehicle which was attached to the Four Roads Water Treatment Plant, in the vicinity of Macqueripe Road, Chaguaramas. He was said to have been seen sitting in the front passenger seat, with someone else, unauthorised, was in the driver’s seat, between 11 a.m. and 11.30 a.m that day.
Chun said the authority viewed this allegation seriously and that consistent with Article 25 of the existing agreement for monthly-paid employees, Lezama was being appointed to conduct an investigation.
This memo was written and delivered to Matthews on March 15, but Lezama’s report from the investigation he conducted is dated March 8 in which he concluded that “the evidence gathered has favoured the accused in this matter”, and that he found “the accused absolved of any wrongdoing or liability”.
Very important person
Matthews had gone on assignment to the Four Roads Water Treatment Plant on the day and time in question.
He had in his company Stanley Springer, the Authority’s part-time caretaker for the facility.
In his own testimony before the one-man enquiry on March 4, Springer said he never drove the vehicle, “whether for a lesson or otherwise, and that Mr Matthews was the only person who drove that day”.
It was on the basis of this evidence, during the subsequent meeting with Matthews, that Sealy could be heard cross-examining him on the veracity of his statement.
He pressed him to tell the truth, since “the person who saw you that day is a very important person” and what they said could not be disputed.
He asked whether or not the part-time caretaker was in the vehicle. Matthews said yes, but he was not in the driver’s seat.
“The person who saw you would not lie,” Sealy said again,” to which Matthews said, “I swear on my son’s life.”
Later on in the conversation, Sealy asked Matthews why did he have to bring the union into the matter, and could he not have come and spoken with him earlier.
“I came to speak to you on a humble level,” Matthews could be heard saying, “and I did not like the way you spoke to me.”
At this point, Sealy goes back to the issue concerning the person who purportedly reported the matter.
“This is kind of puzzling,” he is heard to say. “Because the person who saw you would not tell a lie.”
“So what you told Lezama is what you telling me now?” Sealy asked. Matthews replied yes.
“I have to go back to who saw you,” Sealy said again. “You sure nobody was in the vehicle?” he asked again.
“Yes,” Matthews repeated.
“I will have to get back to you…but now I get a big fancy letter from the union,” Sealy said.
No information
Prior to this, Matthews had sought a copy of the investigation report through a Freedom of Information request. Sometime in June, three months into the suspension, he had called May Ann Diaz, the Authority’s acting director, Human Resources. During this conversation, he could be heard telling her of the several occasions on which he had sought to get information as to what was happening with the matter. He said he had been existing first on half pay and then that was cut further in half. He was managing on $2,500 a month, he said.
May Ann Diaz protested that she had no information regarding his questions. She could be heard saying that the Authority’s external attorneys were looking at the matter concerning his enquiry.
Role of accuser
In his letter to Chun dated March 22, Baptiste in his capacity as WASA branch chairman of the PSA, argued that the Authority had established no prima facie against Matthews; that it acted contrary to Article 25 of the existing agreement when it interdicted the employee from duty and that it breached the rules of natural justice when the executive director “unlawfully placed himself into the Discipline and Disciplinary Process”.
This letter listed ten offences which it said would constitute grounds for interdiction from duty. All of them are criminal offences. They are as follows: treason; crimes of a violent nature; crimes involving matters of a fraudulent nature; crimes in contravention of the official secrets acts; sexual offences; drug related offences; illegal possession of firearms and ammunition; perverting the course of justice; arson and theft.
Recounting the first meeting the executive director had with Matthews, the PSA letter alleged that Sealy used undue influence to coerce the worker into falsely accepting culpability. It quotes Matthews as saying Sealy told him, “I don’t want to see no report, and I don’t have no time for no report, and I cannot go back to the Minister and tell him he’s lying. I don’t know who the hell is advising you, or who is giving you advice, but I cannot tell the minister he is lying.”
The letter said this meeting took place on March 8, the same date on which the Lezama investigation report cleared Matthews of any wrongdoing in the matter.
The PSA letter concluded on this basis that the executive director “played the role of the accuser, although as Chairman of the Board of Directors he is vested with the authority to be the final arbiter in all Disciplinary Tribunals”.
Rampant lawlessness
Cecil Matthews is a Plant Operator II at the authority, with more than 16 years employment. In the report from the investigation into the allegation against him, Lezama concluded: “It has been ascertained that the accused was within his right to be at the vicinity of Macqueripe Road, Chaguaramas, and that he needed no prior permission from his seniors before utilising the vehicle” in question. It ended, “I recommend no further action be taken against the accused in this matter.”
The June 9 letter on “resumption to duty” was signed by Kawal Chun, who had ordered the enquiry on February 9, and appointed Lezama to conduct it. He told Matthews the management had decided to discontinue the disciplinary proceedings. This followed a conciliatory meeting at the Ministry of Labour on May 6.
As a condition for the employee’s acceptance, Chun wrote, “this exoneration is contingent on the agreement that you withdraw any current and or future legal action, cost claims against the authority and same is considered as full and final settlement in this matter.”
Matthews signed and accepted the letter. The PSA is however insisting this matter is far from over. In a letter to Chun on March 22, Baptiste accused the Authority of having embarked “on a path of rampant lawlessness, by flagrantly breaching registered collective agreements, unilaterally imposing terms and conditions of employment and generally disregarding the country’s industrial relations framework”.