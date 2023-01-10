SOMETIME during the course of this week, possibly tomorrow, the High Court will decide on whether it will be lifting an interim injunction that effectively froze the assets and accounts of the Public Services Association (PSA).
The injunction was granted by Justice Frank Seepersad last month, but now Justice Devindra Rampersad is being asked by attorneys for the union to have it lifted.
Yesterday, the attorneys also raised preliminary objections to a contempt of court application that was filed by five members of the union against its executive.
On December 21, Justice Seepersad granted the ex-parte injunction in his capacity as emergency judge until the matter came up for hearing before Justice Rampersad, to whom it was docketed.
At yesterday’s hearing, attorney Rajiv Persad, who is leading the case for the executive, sought to convince the court to lift the injunction.
Persad also argued that the contempt application was not filed in accordance with the Civil Proceedings Rules that set out the requirements for such proceedings.
The members of the union - Curtis Cuffie, Demetrius Harrison, Annisha Persad, Curtis Meade and Duaine Hewitt - are arguing that the union’s new executive, headed by president Leroy Baptiste, had been acting in continuous breach of the PSA’s constitution and that Baptiste had also been failing to comply with previous orders of the court.
They are accusing the executive of failing to comply with its constitution by refusing to hold elections for nine years, even in the face of previous court decisions in their (the members) favour.
They have also complained of the PSA’s failure to properly constitute the general council and conference; making exorbitant purchases and approving salary increases; and failing to audit its finances for more than a decade.
In his submissions, Persad said the contempt application was not properly served since there was substantial delay in having it filed.
He stated the alleged breaches the members were speaking of took place back in 2020, approximately two years and nine months after Justice Rampersad had made his initial findings.
“There is an evidential burden which they have failed to meet,” Persad stated.
On the issue of discharging the injunction, Persad said there was great difficulty in interpreting the order of Justice Seepersad.
Based on the orders, the executive was only allowed to use the union’s finances to pay salaries, water, electricity, telephone, communication and gas bills.
“We want a balance to be struck to allow the organisation to operate. There are urgent matters which the union has to deal with,” said the attorney.
It is expected that by today Persad and attorney Raisa Caesar, who appears for the members, will resolve the definition of “operating expenses” as stated in the order of Justice Seepersad and notify Justice Rampersad of their understanding of the term.
In response to Persad, Caesar submitted that there was no issue of delay in bringing the contempt application.
She said repeated calls had been made by the union’s membership for section elections, auditing of accounts, and membership lists.
But in spite of this, the requests were not met with fulsome responses before her clients decided to approach the court for relief.