THE results are finally in for the Public Services Association (PSA) election, which was held on Monday, and incumbent president Watson Duke and his Game Changers team were victorious with 1,758 votes.
The results took longer than expected as one presiding officer said special votes slowed the process as the votes had to be counted one by one for each team.
The Express understands the official results will be made public today by election officer Selwyn Malcom.
Second in the race for the PSA presidency was leader of the United Public Officers slate Oral Saunders, with 562 votes.
The other contenders for president were Curtis Cuffie (Concerned Public Officers), who got 267 votes; Ian Murray (Labour Warriors), with 264; Nixon Callender (Team Sentinel) collected 250; and Gregory Cova (Premium Value) received 319 votes.
Monday’s election for the leadership of the union came with claims of irregularities after attempts were made by Labour Warriors and Concerned Public Officers to stop the PSA election in the High Court on Sunday night.
The election was originally scheduled to take place on November 23, but was delayed when High Court judge Justice Nadia Kangaloo found there were several duplications in the voters’ list presented by the association.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Duke—president of the PSA for another four years—said regardless of the figures, one thing that is clear is the Game Changers were heavily supported by the union’s membership.
“The membership is alive to the real issue, which is their representation, and not fake news. We are happy to pursue their grievances and fight for what is right,” he said.
‘Election stolen’
But Cuffie vowed to take legal action now that the official results are out as he said the election was not fair and there were too many irregularities.
Saunders said he is convinced the election was stolen, but the matter is now in God’s hands.
“Since Duke took the helm of the PSA in 2009...and it has been a travesty.... I’m thankful I had a great team who played by the rules and now it is to strategise a plan to move forward,” he said.