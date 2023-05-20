PSA: No one wants 4% offer

Daryl Dindial_____use

“NO one wants the Government’s four per cent wage increase offer,” said Public Services Association (PSA) president Leroy Baptiste yesterday.

Following the announcement that the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) accepted Chief Personnel Officer Commander Dr Daryl Dindial’s offer earlier this week, Baptiste said no decision has been made for his members just yet. Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, Baptiste said the PSA is currently awaiting the position of the special tribunal come May 25.

He said no union, including the PSA, truly wants a four per cent increase.

However, if the same is offered, he will present it to the general council and take the guidance of the members.

In the meantime, however, he urged the public to not be fooled into believing that a union “accepting” an offer means that they are happy with said offer.

Calling the Government’s offer “unfair, unjust and downright wicked to the working class,” Baptiste said unions are only accepting it because special tribunals are set to impose a ten-year settlement on workers which will deprive unions of being able to collectively bargain on behalf of its members. In doing so, unions will be able to engage in collective bargaining for the period 2020 and onwards rather than have the court give a judgement that covers up to 2024.

As such, “accepting” an offer is really translated to mean, “I’m going and sign the thing and done yes,” he added.

According to him, most unions are being forced into choosing between “a rock and a hard place” because “their backs are against a wall”.

Amalgamated Workers’ Union was the first union to accept the CPO’s four per cent salary offer for the periods 2014 to 2017 and 2017 to 2020.

Other sectors which accepted the offer are Trinidad and Tobago Defence (TTDF), Police Service and Prisons.

