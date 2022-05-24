PUBLIC Services Association (PSA) president Leroy Baptiste says the Prime Minister has disrespected the working class by the two per cent wage increase offer, and the battle ahead is inevitable.
At a news conference at Piarco International Airport upon returning from Guyana on Sunday, Rowley said he had been made aware of the response of the unions (to shut down the country), and he understood where it was coming from.
However, he wanted to make it clear that the Government was trying to strike a balance in what it was capable of offering, along with job sustainability and perseverance.
“What this Government has done since 2015 is to make it quite clear that we are in support of improvement of conditions and of the sustainability of jobs in the public service. Even during our most difficult periods over the last few years, have we tried to solve our difficulties by removing public servants from their jobs, or retrenching them? And this is our seventh year in Government. We have never taken that policy once in attempting to balance the budget,” Rowley said.
Rowley noted that the current public service wage bill was $8.7 billion.
With the proposed two per cent increase, he said there would be an additional cost on recurrent of $175 million in COLA, an estimated $1 billion in backpay, and then an increase in monthly wages of $411 million.
However, speaking on i95.5fm yesterday, the PSA head said a better offer must be made to the working class of this country.
“The reasoning and petition by the Prime Minister may be little too late. What I want understood, is that this is not asking for an increase…This is trying to get workers to maintain their standard of living, so this is going to be a bruising battle, because this is the minimum that we attempt to achieve on behalf our member, to achieve a proper standard of living,” Baptiste said.
He questioned with the cost of living going up monthly, how were workers to maintain inflation prices, with a 2014 salary.
“When a worker goes to the supermarket with $100 and he/she items come up to $144, where are they to get the extra $44? Are they supposed to go and steal? When they pull by the gas station to fill their cars, they now have to find $221 for the same fuel that was costing $100. Where are they to find that extra money? So the role of the union is to ensure the worker can afford the basic living,” the PSA head emphasised.
Friday protest
Baptiste had told the Express that when the union met with the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Daryl Dindial its offer was 25 per cent over a six-year period from 2014-2019.
He said the union is willing to work with the CPO, but a reasonable offer must be brought forward.
It’s against this background that the union head will be meeting with the 15,000 workers it represents, over a two-week period to sensitise them to what is taking place and how they intend to deal with the situation.
National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) president general James Lambert also told the Express it was hoped that the union’s proposal for a 15 per cent salary increase for a six-year period would have been considered by Dindial.
It’s against this background that the unions will be taking to the streets of Port of Spain on Friday from 9 a.m. to send a message to the Government that the workers have had enough.
Last Thursday, the CPO’s counterproposal to trade unions offered no increase for the period 2014-2017, one per cent for 2018, no further increase for the period 2019-2020, and one per cent for the 2021 negotiating period. That amounts to a two per cent increase over eight years.