PSA: Stop ‘callous’ ban

WORKERS’ lives matter and the Government must desist and reverse the scrap-iron exports ban which is currently in effect for six months.
So said Public Services Association (PSA) president Leroy Baptiste.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Baptiste said that this decision taken by the Government is very harsh and they must study how these workers would be taking care of themselves and their families during this six-month ban.
“The Government policies should never have an outcome, where they disrupt workers’ ability to take care of themselves and their family. The scrap iron dealers live day by day, so how are they going to buy books for their children and pay back whatever loans they may have, when you have a ban on the industry for six months?” he asked.
While he agrees there must be action to deal with the increase in theft and vandalism of State and private assets, Baptiste is of the view that such a drastic move was unwarranted.
“It’s unusual as a strategy to shut an industry for the purpose of drafting regulatory legislation. We are concerned about the business owners in the industry. Don’t cut off the nose to spite the face. It’s callous and inconsiderate to simply not give any regard for the workers and businesses involved,” he said.
The ban was approved by the Cabinet last Thursday and went into effect on Friday.