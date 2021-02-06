Psychiatrist: T&T gripped by despair

TRINIDAD and Tobago may already be experiencing “social despair” as the national community wrestles with uncertainty about the Covid-19 pandemic while also being mentally and emotionally assaulted, almost daily, by news of increasingly violent crimes.
Psychiatrist and Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh is now warning authorities that society demands a show of justice and evidence of national development to avoid the onset of increased depression, anxiety, anger and hopelessness among citizens.
Should the Government fail to demonstrate a zero-tolerance approach to crime at this stage, it may also send the message to deviant elements of society that they are well above the law, he said.
In an interview with the Sunday Express last Friday, Deyalsingh said the horror foisted upon the nation by the brutal murder of Arima court clerk Andrea Bharatt was “too much”, and the Government must act with haste to get justice for her and hundreds of other victims.
Speaking on the state of the nation as it relates to mental well-being, Deyalsingh noted a strong chorus calling for the justice system to be immediately overhauled and made to work, and that the Government resurrect the death penalty and send an unmistakable message to violent criminals.
The country reacted strongly last Thursday with the discovery of Bharatt’s decomposing body down a precipice in the Heights of Aripo, Arima.
The clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court was reported missing by her widowed father, Randolph Bharatt, when she failed to arrive home after boarding what she believed to be an “H” taxi on the Arima Old Road after work on January 29.
Her body was discovered last Thursday by a scrap iron dealer scanning for discarded metal.
Many girls and women have been killed or gone missing in T&T, Deyalsingh reminded, and only last November, citizens’ hearts were broken by the murder of teenager Ashanti Riley.
She was abducted and killed on November 29 after taking a PH taxi on Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, to go to her grandmother’s home.
Riley’s body was found in a river in a bushy area of Upper La Canoa, Santa Cruz, on December 4.
Deyalsingh noted that Bharatt also embodied the wholesome traits that parents and society expect of children—having been lauded by her peers and teachers and having graduated from The University of the West Indies (The UWI), after which she found employment.
“She represents what society and parents expect from their children, which she fulfilled, and at such a young age, all that is just taken away,” Deyalsingh said.
He said the nation may be feeling overwhelmed by the cumulative emotional impact of Bharatt’s death as he pointed out that civil society and individuals had begun to mobilise protests and otherwise demand justice.
“We have the same scenarios playing out, many with the same end, where females are being abducted and killed and their bodies inhumanely disposed of,” Deyalsingh said, emphasising that people must feel their lives have value or they will mentally and emotionally decline.
But he noted Bharatt’s murder “has traumatised not only women and the travelling public but also men”.
Wide section of society vulnerable
Deyalsingh said Bharatt’s and Riley’s murders would have a particular impact on the minds of people who use public transportation—and anyone who has a person they care about—who uses public transportation.
“This would be especially women who travel and people with wives, sisters, daughters...any female family member or friend who travels,” Deyalsingh said.
“That is a large amount of people in society; we have a huge travelling public. Women are now required to be hyper-vigilant, in addition to the stress of not knowing what could happen.”
Failure to address the issue swiftly and effectively may leave the commuting public feeling trapped and endangered while other people also experience their own despair from such incidents, he said.
“Social despair” especially sets in when people become overwhelmed by hopelessness, he warned. Some may already be experiencing emotions akin to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The results are a depressed, sluggish society, decreased productivity and increased public health concerns, among overall factors affecting national development.
“There is already a heavy-heartedness across the nation,” Deyalsingh said, recalling many people believe that home invasions by criminal gangs are also on the rise, but not reported.
“There is also a particular type of despair that occurs when hope is dashed. In the Bharatt case, the entire country had been united in hope that she would be found alive, and she was not. This a hard dashing of hopes. People lawfully going about their business deserve a level of safety.”
T&T now has “a deep crisis”, he said, as the country since last March joined the world in shouldering the Covid-19 pandemic that has caused its own brand of fear and anger.
“There are also the day-to-day challenges people are facing that are being exaggerated by the pandemic—increasing cost of living compounded by increasing unemployment, as well a lack of proper social interaction because of the public health guidelines.”
Deyalsingh also said men have to be educated on public or street harassment.
“According to the men who participate, they claim whistling, gestures, and honking horns at women are harmless. This comes from a culture which objectifies women. We have to educate them that this is public or street harassment,” he said.
Deyalsingh said women and girls are now in a society where they are fearful, they are on edge and are now vigilant and sometimes uncomfortable in public.
“If someone curses or gives us a middle finger, it can evoke strong emotions in some, so imagine this happening to our females. With the recent spate of crimes against our females, a gesture or lewd suggestion can evoke a myriad of negative emotions. This has to stop, be it by other males condemning it or legislation,” he said.
Public attitude has to change, Deyalsingh said.
“No well-adjusted man would want their mothers or daughters to be harassed on the streets.
“We need to start a virtual shame site, call it ‘safe street’, if you may, where females can video and post all these inappropriate gestures and comments,” he said.