MAMORAL, Erin, Chaguanas, Carapo/St Helena, Toco/Matelot and Blanchisseuse residents are expected to benefit from the introduction of five buses, boasting 34 seats each, valued around $5 million.
So said Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) general manager Patrick Gomez at yesterday’s launch of five new higher buses at the City Gate hub, South Quay, Port of Spain.
The five higher buses are expected to contribute to PTSC’s expansion drive and service delivery for rural communities.
A highlight of the launch was the buses—which cost about $1 million each—embarking upon their maiden trip from Port of Spain to the respective home depots.
Gomez said: “Today we have gotten the last five of our 100 buses. Each bus has 34 seats. We plan to service places like Erin, via Siparia and Blanchisseuse, to Port of Spain. We want to ensure the rural communities are serviced. The rural communities have to benefit from a safe, cost-effective and reliable service. It was about $2.50 or $3 a ticket. Today would have been the maiden drive. The bus drivers would have driven them to the respective depots.”
Gomez added: “As the Christmas season approaches, we want to introduce the bus service connecting people to the malls. People can spend the day shopping at the malls. We expect more people in the city. We will launch our Christmas activities soon.”
Recently, PTSC introduced its deluxe coach waiting area for people travelling to San Fernando. Washrooms, a charging area and security are available. Commuters pay a nominal fee of $10.
Another intervention was the improved information kiosk.
Customer service representatives Gillian Morales and Candice Richard also said they welcomed the additional five buses, but they hoped to get more state-of-the-art equipment and improved GPS tracking for the buses.
“It’s a good move. We need better equipment for house announcements. But if we have better GPS tracking, we can let the commuters know where the bus is. We get an earful of complaints. We get the compliments,” Morales said.
Valencia resident Akil Snaggs, who was heading to his law class in Chaguanas, said it is a welcome move. “It means an ease-up of traffic. I chose the bus service because it is cheaper. I would spend about $100 a week. Now it’s about $75. I am saving $25. The people in the rural communities will have it easier.”
Las Lomas resident Gillian Montrichard, a mother of three, said she was also pleased. “It’s a good move. Since the price of fuel went up, it’s more costly to travel. From Cunupia to Port of Spain by car, it’s $16. With the bus, is $4. It’s $22 to San Fernando with a minivan. The bus service is cheaper.”