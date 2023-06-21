‘Public has a right to know findings’

The public has a right to know the findings of the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries’ investigation into the 2021 explosion at the NiQuan Energy gas-to-liquids plant on the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.
This was the opinion of senior counsel Larry Lalla, who told the Express yesterday that once it was a Ministry of Energy investigation into the explosion which was felt in Central and South Trinidad, citizens had a right to know the results since the investigation used taxpayer resources and involved ministry personnel.
Earlier yesterday in the House of Representatives, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was asked if, in light of the death of Massy Energy Engineered Solutions worker Allanlane Ramkissoon who was burned in an accidental flashfire at NiQuan on June 15 and died on June 18, he could speak about the probe into the April 2021 explosion at NiQuan.
The Prime Minister said the advice received is that the Ministry of Energy’s report “cannot be made public as NiQuan is not a public entity”.
Lalla disagreed with this response, saying that in addition to taxpayers’ funds being used to facilitate the probe into the NiQuan explosion, there was also what is known in law as a nuisance. “This explosion also caused a nuisance to people living in the area and they have a right to know” details about the 2021 explosion at the plant, Lalla said during a phone interview yesterday.
The Government has a duty to disclose what happened, and the issue does not have anything to do with NiQuan being a private entity, he said.
Attorney Nyree Alfonso also said she “respectfully disagreed” with the Prime Minister, saying the Ministry of Energy would have used State funds to probe the NiQuan explosion, and citizens were entitled to know the results.
She compared the issue to police being able to investigate any private entity or person, the results of which could be made public.