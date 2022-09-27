ESCALATING food prices, increased fuel costs and Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s insistence the State could only afford a four per cent increase in salaries yesterday angered San Juan residents, along with Chaguanas and San Fernando taxi drivers.
People who were liming or working in Port of Spain also said they felt the budget represented “madness”.
Consensus was there was not “an ounce of compassion for poor people” and they wasted no time letting Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley know he was “a waste of time”.
They also sent a loud and clear message that starting from the local government election, Rowley and Imbert would feel the full brunt of their anger and discontent.
At the San Juan market, vendor Roger Jygoen said: “What about poor people? It costs about $100 to make a pot of callaloo. People can’t afford a whole cabbage at $30. I have to cut a cabbage in four pieces and sell it at $12 a piece. People come to the market and they don’t know how to spend their money. They have to cut and cut to make ends meet. I wonder if Imbert knows how poor people are suffering?”
Arouca resident Ian MacCaulay, 67, added: “I don’t have any small children but I have to help my grandchildren. When I go to the grocery, I am appalled at the increase in food prices. I wonder how people with two and three children are making out.”
Shaking his head, he added: “During the 70s, the PNM said they had enough money to give everybody $1 million. Look at how people took our money to Panama. Now we have to suffer. Trinidad used to be a paradise. It’s terrible.”
Guyanese fishmonger Mohammed Sarjev said: “The market is hard. I only had about ten customers. King fish and carite is about $25 a pound yet people can’t buy. They complain about the cost of food.”
No jobs
Propped against a car’s hood, Maitagual resident Jason Scotland said: “I can’t wait to vote out Dr Rowley. Rowley is a waste of time. We could give Watson Duke (PDP leader) a chance. I don’t have a job. I have to sell a little ganja to survive.”
He and his posse of friends said they were not impressed with the recently-opened $12 million state-of-the-art community centre.
A man, who gave his name as “Hotman”, said: “Don’t let anybody fool you, $12 million was never spent on the centre. Somebody has to pocket some money.”
Beneath a bar, a group of women lamented the high food prices, unemployment and underemployment.
Bourg Mulatresse resident Elizabeth John, a mother of seven, said: “A bottle of oil went from $12 to $18. Food prices are too high. How do they expect us to eat? Imagine an eight-month-old baby has to pay $15 to go to the zoo. That can’t be right.”
Santa Cruz resident Karena Browne, a mother of three, complained that the Social Development Ministry was not renewing her food card.
She said: “They gave me a card with about $550. When I went to get it renewed, I had to fill out a set of paperwork. I can’t even get a job in the corporation. I put down my name many times. No luck.”
Another San Juan resident, Stacy Williams, said youths wanted to work, but there were few opportunities.
A hopeless situation
On the Chaguanas taxi stand, Otis Hinkson said: “It’s madness. Passengers will cuss us, not Imbert or Rowley. It’s $15. Where will single mothers find all that money? I use super (gasoline). It’s about $362 to fill my tank. Now it will go up.”
Fellow driver Kevin Smart added: “I use premium. I pay $486. Now it might move to about $500. It’s disrespectful.”
Several taxi drivers also blasted Imbert for sticking to his “four per cent” salary increase offer.
Commuter Brian Taylor, a father of triplets, said people will have to plant the land.
“I haven’t bought eggs in two years. I have chickens,” he said.
Roy Wills, who plies the San Fernando route, said: “It’s a hopeless situation. I don’t like any of the increases. Food prices are high. People just came out of Covid-19 yet you want to break people’s necks. It’s not easy. I don’t think people will always have the $22 fare.”
La Brea resident Bevan Joseph expressed relief that he owned his vehicle. However, Joseph said: “Think about people who are working for others. It’s not a nice situation. The majority of people who travel are public servants. It’s getting tougher and tougher for everyone.”
Another driver, Mario Collins, said: “I feel hurt. Passengers will get vex with us.”