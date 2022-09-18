Several school book publishers are defending the practice of updating school books to “new editions”, saying the updates are only made to keep up with the changing school curriculum.
The publishers, who spoke with the Sunday Express, say they are being unfairly blamed for high back-to-school costs.
This comes after much discourse over the past two weeks about the cost of school supplies, as parents prepared their children for the beginning of the 2022/2023 academic year.
Parents previously complained to the Sunday Express about the high cost of school books, saying schools were requesting the newer editions of a number of books and that this prevented them from being able to save money by purchasing used books or passing down used books from older siblings.
Parents said often-times the new edition books had only minor changes from the previous editions.
Last week the Ministry of Education advised that there is to be no change to the list of textbooks issued in the academic year 2022/23 for the new academic year 2023/24. This includes new editions. The ministry also advised that it is currently engaged in the procurement process for an e-book platform and would be conducting a review of textbooks, including e-books and e-resources. The outcome of the review will be used to inform the policy regarding the formulation of schools’ booklists, the ministry stated.
Rule of thumb
One parent showed the Sunday Express two editions of a physical education textbook used in secondary schools which, apart from a change in the cover design, appeared to have few noticeable changes.
But publisher Rico Charran said updating and revising text books is necessary to meet the standards of the Ministry of Education.
“A new edition is only done when a substantial change to the content is necessary,” he said.
“The rule of thumb is more than ten per cent but more than often it is around 20 per cent of the book that is updated...you will find that books are only changed or updated or new editions created when there is a change to the curriculum.”
Charran noted that changes were made to the primary school curriculum in response to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“And as such, publishers had to update their books accordingly, especially at the SEA level. When the Ministry of Education or CXC make changes to the curriculum, it requires a change to the text book. That is why edition changes are done.”
Charran said while parents may feel as though publishers are creating new editions solely to make money, this is not the case as it is an expensive process for a publisher to make the updates.
“Every time you do a new edition, you have to take back the old edition from the stores. It means writing off the stock that is already in the warehouse, printing a brand new set of books, contacting all the book stores to get the old stock off the shelves and exchange it for the new editions. It is a really expensive process and publishers do not like it,” he said.
He however said he understood the frustration voiced by parents.
“What we would like is for a more structured approach to changes in the curriculum that allow for books to be used for a certain length of time before they can be updated or revised.”
Charran said implementing an e-book system would help to make updating books easier but it would not significantly impact the cost of the books .
“The cost of producing a book has very little to do with printing or conversion to digital. A lot of it has to do with editorial, design, copy editing, proof reading...all these things that go into the book is the majority of the cost. So will there be some cost savings? Yes. But will there be significant cost savings? Not likely.”
Royards Publishing Company Ltd Director Dwight Narinesingh said publishers do not arbitrarily decide to make changes to books.
“Most of the changes that publishers do make are required by either the Ministry of Education or the Caribbean Examinations Council,” he stressed.
He said the changes are not frivolous and new editions are usually not done just to correct typos and minor issues.
“A normal edition could be updated every three to four years. If there are publishers making new editions available based on corrections and that sort of thing, that is not normal practice. The world standard is to review a book every three to four years. Local publishers are not the only ones bringing out new editions, we have new editions from the UK and American publishers as well. It is done more than ever in the United States where editions come out every year, 12 editions and so on. But those are all based on substantial additions to the book.” Narinesingh said his company had recognised the issue and had launched its own e-book platform “Digital Canopi” where persons can purchase and rent digital versions of books more affordably while also addressing the issue of heavy school bags.
However, he said e-books are not a perfect solution as many pupils do not have access to devices and many schools do not have the infrastructure to make e-books a full replacement for physical textbooks.
Frank Porter, publisher of the Republic Readers books used in primary schools, also weighed in on the issue, saying publishers are not to blame for the cost of books.
“I was a bit disturbed to hear that book prices have gone up,” he said.
Porter said there are also persons who print books and sell to stores without authorisation from the publisher.
“So when it is time to take back the books, I have to deal with books I never even printed. I am not in the business of trying to make money out of text books. I have been a teacher for 30 years and I know what the situation is like. I believe in justice, honesty and integrity.”
Porter said he had recently donated some 12,000 copies of his books to various schools and his book prices have remained the same.
He, too, said updating of editions is only done to keep up with the changing school curriculum.
“The Ministry of Education evaluates the books and one of the criterion for getting that approval is that it must be consistent with the syllabus,” he said.
“Therefore if your book is not consistent with the syllabus, they will not use your material anymore in schools. So it is in the publishers’ interest to review their books with the hope that it would get the approval of the ministry and acceptance of the schools,” he added.