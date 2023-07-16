Several residents at Olera Heights, San Fernando, stood with empty buckets and containers outside their apartments as they clamoured for water on Saturday.
They blamed non-functioning pumps.
“They have a system designed for three pumps, they only have one working. Water pressure hasn’t crossed the third floor in each and every building. We have eight buildings here, so imagine the amount of people not getting water,” resident Akoda Dover complained.
They have had previous water problems but, this time, it has been on-going for the past week. The residents said they have been unable to cook, have baths, wash their clothes and flush toilets. There are several children and elderly people living in the area. There are seven floors and each building has 28 apartments. One resident estimated about 2,000 people live at the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) apartments.
There are approximately 45 tanks to service the area.
“Every time you talk to HDC, WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) is the problem but the tanks overflow Wednesday. The pump running whole day into the next day and nobody getting water upstairs,” Dover added.
Resident Dianne Pedro, who lives on the ground floor, said that even if water comes, it trickles. “People above me don’t get water at all, the only way people will have water is if they have buckets or they have a barrel or tank in their apartments.”
She said the water would come around 6 a.m. and last only for an hour and a half to two hours.
The residents also complained of leaking apartments and uncollected garbage.
Peggy Lakatoo added that there are insects in the building. She said she and other residents cleaned a drain and she sustained scratches to her chest and these were burning and itching.
One resident, who has been living at Olera Heights for the past 18 years, said that there is flooding at the building where his apartment is located. “The volume of water coming from the hill, it can’t push out the water, the building leaning, people’s walls cracking, roof leaking.”
Pamela Lalchan also spoke of experiencing flooding in her bedroom from a leak. She further said that her cupboards have rotted.
Thelma Caesar, 68, said that a promise was made in recent weeks to repair the elevator at her building but this has not been done. She said she has had to hold on to the railings to reach her upstairs apartment and has fallen on several occasions. She also said that her husband who walks with a cane has difficulties. A neighbour, who is a heart patient, and Caesar have had to pay to have their groceries taken up the stairs to their homes.
In a release on Saturday, the HDC said that a recent power surge at the facility of the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott) caused a prolonged water shortage at the Olera Heights community. It was added that WASA had been working to restore the water supply. “The water supply was fully restored by approximately 11 a.m. (on Saturday). Once restored the water will be accessible throughout Sunday, July 16, 2023.”
The Express was told yesterday afternoon that the situation had not changed.
HDC apologised for the inconvenience caused and said that it is in the process of establishing an additional tank farm to ensure a more reliable and improved water distribution system within the development.