Pundit Donny Samlal, who says he was bullied and chased from the United National Congress (UNC) national congress in Couva on Sunday, will be seeking legal advice on the way he was treated by party supporters at the event.
Samlal claimed he was manhandled by UNC members and underwent a medical examination yesterday. And although he had not filed a police report last evening, Samlal said he was considering his options.
“I have not yet filed a police report. I am having discussions with my family at this time because they are traumatised by what happened. I am in some pain from the push and went to the doctor today. It is not anything serious but it is a stressed feeling as it was unexpected. I want to be peaceful, I am not a person to fight,” he said in a telephone interview.
In a media release, Samlal said he had gone to the UNC national congress to present copies of his motion of no confidence in UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. The petition calling for Persad-Bissessar to step down as political leader, which had garnered 175 signatures, was rejected by the UNC leadership.
Samlal said he was verbally assaulted and denied his right to speak. “I was then escorted out of the area by party organiser Ravi Ratiram. Members of the media asked me for an interview and as I proceeded to do so, I was assaulted by two men in full view of the media. At no time was I disrespectful to anyone at the Congress. I was always peaceful in my approach. In fact, when seated awaiting the start of the congress, I was warmly greeted with reverent clasped hands by the Honourable Senator (Anil) Roberts and returned a similar blessing to him,” he said.
Samlal said he had never before witnessed “this level of open aggression and intimidation” at a UNC meeting, adding that the behaviour at Sunday’s meeting showed that the old democratic principles and values of the UNC were under threat as free speech was being stifled.
Samlal said he was thankful that attorney Larry Lalla, whom he had never met before, intervened in the altercation.
No backing down
Last week, Samlal sought signatures via change.org, seeking to move a motion of no confidence in Persad-Bissessar to have her step down as political leader at the National Congress.
Samlal contended that Persad-Bissessar campaigned on the promise that Voluntary Separation of Employee (VSEP) packages of ex-Caroni workers would be settled during her tenure as Prime Minister between 2010 and 2015, but did not deliver on her promise.
He noted that, to date, thousands were awaiting their packages while many had died.
“In my humble opinion Mrs Persad-Bissessar betrayed the thousands of ex-Caroni workers/farmers many of whom are members of the UNC. It was not made a priority of her administration. Mrs Persad-Bissessar has since refused to meet with us or use her office to advance our cause. It is against this backdrop that I sought to bring a motion of no confidence before the UNC’s National Congress,” he said.
Samlal said the petition was submitted to the UNC general secretary prior to the meeting but there was no response.
But he will not be deterred by threats and intimidation in pursuing his motion for Persad-Bissessar to step down, he said. “I believe that it is for the betterment of our country and party. It is my democratic right as a UNC supporter to express this view. I will do so again at the next congress because it is needed at this time,” he said.