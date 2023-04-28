Pundit robbed of $40,000

AN EL SOCORRO pundit was held up and robbed of $40,000 at his home yesterday.
Police said around midday the man was at his home at Temple Street, El Socorro, when three armed men in a white Nissan B-14 Sentra stopped outside. They stormed into his home and announced a hold-up.
Police said the bandits took $40,000 cash and fled in the car.
The pundit immediately contacted the Barataria Police Station and gave them the registration number of the car. Officers went on the alert for the car with the men but they were not found.
In an immediate response via a media statement yesterday, Pundit Satyanand Maharaj said that within 24 hours of concerned clergies of San Juan hosting a news conference to denounce crime in Aranjuez in particular, and Trinidad and Tobago in general, criminals have struck again.
He said the pundit from El Socorro “was robbed at gunpoint of a quantity of cash (which was to pay workers) after arriving from the bank”.
He said “the pattern of this robbery mimics many such that have happened recently. Yet the banks remain clueless and couldn’t care less. My letter to the Bankers Association on this matter after a past robbery has still gone unanswered to date.
“After Wednesday’s press conference I have come under heavy fire for identifying that East Indians were the targets of robbery and violent crime in Aranjuez, and that the perpetrators were the urban youth gang members/East-West Corridor miscreants,” he said.
“The most troubling thing is that so many are ready to label me as racist, when the truth is as glaring as the daylight. Urban youth gang members/East-West Corridor miscreants continue to destroy our sense of security and peace of mind,” he added.