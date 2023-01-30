Pundit roughed up at congress

Ex-Caroni worker Pundit Donny Samlal clashed with supporters of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday as he was being interviewed by the media at the United National Congress’ National Congress in Couva.
Attorney Larry Lalla also became involved in the clash.
Last week, Samlal sought signatures via change.org, seeking to move a motion of no confidence in Persad-Bissessar to have her step down as political leader at yesterday’s National Congress. The petition, which had garnered 175 signatures, was rejected by the UNC leadership.
Samlal contended that Persad-Bissessar campaigned on the promise that Voluntary Separation of Employee (VSEP) packages of ex-Caroni workers would be settled during her tenure as Prime Minister between 2010 and 2015, but did not deliver on her promise.
He noted that, to date, thousands were awaiting their packages while many had died. Speaking to the media yesterday, Samlal said he and others were blocked several times and bullied off the stage as they tried to file the motion of no confidence.
“Our children are suffering. We need to migrate from Trinidad and Tobago. We cannot even come out of our houses. And we need strong ethical young leaders to take up forward. We do not need a party that is suppressing the views and thoughts of our people. We need to be heard,” he said, as he was interrupted by a group of Persad-Bissessar’s supporters.
“Kamla must stay. Support Kamla. Kamla or nobody else,” one supporter shouted as he cut in front of Samlal to speak to the media.
Another supporter proceeded to push Samlal out of the way, which attorney Lalla objected to.
“Why are you pushing him? Why are you pushing him?” he said.
A heated exchanged ensued between Samlal, Lalla and Persad-Bissessar’s supporters.
“Go from here,” one man shouted with his hands in Lalla’s face.
Samlal was unable to continue his media interview.
—with reporting by Kimoy Leon Sing