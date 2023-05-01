Pundit warned against ‘dangerous generalisations’

Religious leaders should be offering solutions and initiatives to aid in the fight against crime rather than making statements to further divide the society.
This according to Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, historian and lecturer in gender, racial and colonial history at The University of the West Indies (The UWI).
Teelucksingh made the comment to the Express as he took note of statements made by Aranjuez-based Pundit Satyanand Maharaj last week.
Lamenting the state of crime in the Aranjuez community, Maharaj claimed that East Indians were under attack by “urban youth from the East-West Corridor”.
Speaking with the Express on Saturday, Teelucksingh said Maharaj’s statements were “dangerous generalisations”.
“We cannot make these generalisations because it’s a dangerous and a slippery slope,” he said. “It is a dangerous statement to make in a plural, diverse and cosmopolitan society. And what it does when you make these statements is it further polarises the two major ethnic groups. Whenever people make these statements publicly, it’s a sort of regression. It pushes our society back ten years, 20 years.”
Teelucksingh recalled the recent spat between Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar where Persad-Bissessar referred to Robinson-Regis’ name as that of a slave master’s.
He said this sort of racial “stupidness” was expected of politicians, not of religious leaders.
“When a religious leader does it, it’s something we don’t expect. The public needs solutions from the leaders in society. Focus on solutions. Find out what is failing us. These are the things I would hope religious leaders would be doing...offering some solutions instead of making these inflammatory remarks,” Teelucksingh said.
He said the majority of Indo-Trinidadians did not agree with Maharaj’s statements.
“Bandits don’t target you because of your ethnicity or your religion,” he stated. “It is a socio-economic problem. We have to look at it from a class perspective, not as a race issue.”
Teelucksingh however said there is obvious racial tension in T&T, not only between the two major ethnic groups but also towards migrants.
“There is a level of hate and racism and discrimination in the society. It is there and it is bubbling,” he said. “There is that tension there on the surface...we have a lot of racial tension with other migrant groups...the Venezuelan population.”
Head of the Inter-religious Organisation (IRO) Pandit Lloyd Mukram Sirjoo distanced himself and the Hindu community from Maharaj’s comments.
Sirjoo said crime was happening all across the country and the targets and perpetrators come from all races.
“It is not a one-sided affair where East Indians are being targeted. I don’t know what statistics he has to prove his point,” he told the Express.
Sirjoo said as far as he was concerned, Maharaj’s comments were not reflective of the views of Hindus or the East Indian population.
“We are not satisfied with the comments he made because it could cause a lot of racial strife in the country,” he said.
Sirjoo, too, said the focus should be on solutions and not on blaming any particular race.