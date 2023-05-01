Pundit warned against ‘dangerous generalisations’

Dr Jerome Teelucksingh

RACIAL TENSION:

Dr Jerome Teelucksingh

Religious leaders should be offering solutions and initiatives to aid in the fight against crime rather than making statements to further divide the society.

This according to Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, historian and lecturer in gender, racial and colonial history at The University of the West Indies (The UWI).

Teelucksingh made the comment to the Express as he took note of statements made by Aranjuez-based Pundit Satyanand Maharaj last week.

Lamenting the state of crime in the Aranjuez community, Maharaj claimed that East Indians were under attack by “urban youth from the East-West Corridor”.

Speaking with the Express on Saturday, Teelucksingh said Maharaj’s statements were “dangerous generalisations”.

“We cannot make these generalisations because it’s a dangerous and a slippery slope,” he said. “It is a dangerous statement to make in a plural, diverse and cosmopolitan society. And what it does when you make these statements is it further polarises the two major ethnic groups. Whenever people make these statements publicly, it’s a sort of regression. It pushes our society back ten years, 20 years.”

Teelucksingh recalled the recent spat between Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar where Persad-Bissessar referred to Robinson-Regis’ name as that of a slave master’s.

He said this sort of racial “stupidness” was expected of politicians, not of religious leaders.

“When a religious leader does it, it’s something we don’t expect. The public needs solutions from the leaders in society. Focus on solutions. Find out what is failing us. These are the things I would hope religious leaders would be doing...offering some solutions instead of making these inflammatory remarks,” Teelucksingh said.

He said the majority of Indo-Trinidadians did not agree with Maharaj’s statements.

“Bandits don’t target you because of your ethnicity or your religion,” he stated. “It is a socio-economic problem. We have to look at it from a class perspective, not as a race issue.”

Teelucksingh however said there is obvious racial tension in T&T, not only between the two major ethnic groups but also towards migrants.

“There is a level of hate and racism and discrimination in the society. It is there and it is bubbling,” he said. “There is that tension there on the surface...we have a lot of racial tension with other migrant groups...the Venezuelan population.”

Head of the Inter-religious Organisation (IRO) Pandit Lloyd Mukram Sirjoo distanced himself and the Hindu community from Maharaj’s comments.

Sirjoo said crime was happening all across the country and the targets and perpetrators come from all races.

“It is not a one-sided affair where East Indians are being targeted. I don’t know what statistics he has to prove his point,” he told the Express.

Sirjoo said as far as he was concerned, Maharaj’s comments were not reflective of the views of Hindus or the East Indian population.

“We are not satisfied with the comments he made because it could cause a lot of racial strife in the country,” he said.

Sirjoo, too, said the focus should be on solutions and not on blaming any particular race.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Call for action on highway barriers

Call for action on highway barriers

Former head of road safety group Arrive Alive, Sharon Inglefield, has called on the Government and Ministry of Works and Transport to see to the installation of cable and similar barriers along the nation’s highways and major roadways.

Inglefield told the Express in a telephone interview on Saturday that a lack of barriers and similar infrastructure geared towards minimising road fatalities and serious accidents should be a priority.

Senator new NCIC head

Senator new NCIC head

Senator Deoroop Teemal has been elected president of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC).

Other officers to the NCIC board of directors were recently elected for a two-year period as follows: First vice-president: Surujdeo Mangaroo, second vice-president: Leanne Dianne Dookie, secretary: Bramha Beharrysingh, assistant secretary: Sarika Boodoo, treasurer: Nirmala Ramsaran, assistant treasurer: Nisha Baksh-Lutchmedial, and communication officer: Kuldeep Gangapersad

First-time author wins top prize

First-time author wins top prize

AYANNA Lloyd Banwo, the author of her first novel, When We Were Birds, has emerged as the overall winner of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature at the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest.

Lloyd Banwo walked away with the grand prize of US$10,000 on Saturday night when it was announced that she had come out on top of two other authors—Anthony Joseph and Ira Mathur.

Pundit warned against ‘dangerous generalisations’

Pundit warned against ‘dangerous generalisations’

Religious leaders should be offering solutions and initiatives to aid in the fight against crime rather than making statements to further divide the society.

This according to Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, historian and lecturer in gender, racial and colonial history at The University of the West Indies (The UWI).

FOOLISH RACE TALK

FOOLISH RACE TALK

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday blasted a pundit and the Opposition Leader for comments on race and crime.

While the Prime Minister did not identify the pundit by name, he made a clear reference to Pundit Satyanand Maharaj who told reporters on Wednesday that urban youths from the East-West Corridor were responsible for crime in Aranjuez and were targeting people of East Indian ethnicity.

Recommended for you