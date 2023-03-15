Pupil stabbed at school

A teenager was wounded in a stabbing incident at a secondary school in Fyzabad on Monday.
Police said the 15-year-old boy was standing in the compound of the Fyzabad Secondary School, when three men ran in around 2.30 p.m.
There was a scuffle and the teenager was stabbed in the right arm, police said.
The incident was witnessed by pupils, teachers and parents.
The suspects ran off as security guards attempted to intervene, police said.
The injured pupil was taken to the Siparia Health Facility, where he was treated and allowed to go home.
The Express reached out to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly on the issue.
In an immediate response, Gadsby-Dolly said, “On Monday 13th March, just after school dismissal, a student was attacked by a group of persons, said to be adults, who entered the school compound while the gates were open to allow cars to pass through.
“The police are investigating the matter.”
The ministry’s investigation found that the incident stemmed from a robbery that occurred over the Carnival period, resulting in a stand-off between two communities and recent fights at Fyzabad Junction.
Gadsby-Dolly said, “In response to this, Fyzabad Secondary School made arrangements for the school maxi to pick up students on the compound after dismissal.
“This led to persons seeking to fight entering the school.
“The student involved in the incident sustained injury to his right arm in the physical altercation and was taken for medical attention.”
She added that the ministry continues to co-operate with the ongoing police investigation.
In matters such as these, Gadsby-Dolly said, the Student Support Services personnel assigned to the school assist pupils who require counselling and support.
Last month, Gadsby-Dolly noted that a February 2023 survey looking at indiscipline in schools from April 2022—when schools re-opened fully post-lockdowns—revealed that out of 200,000 or so pupils in the school system, only 142 had been suspended three or more times.
Those errant pupils were from 47 schools out of 819.
Six of those 47 schools were primary and 41 were secondary, she said.