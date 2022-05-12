A pupil of St Joseph Secondary School is in hospital while another is in police custody after one stabbed the other in the abdomen on Tuesday.
Police said that around 3 p.m., officers of the St Joseph Police Station were carrying out special patrols in the area of Curepe Junction to monitor schoolchildren, due to a spate of recent violence since the school term began after the Easter holidays, when officers were told there was a pupil in the Curepe Priority Mall holding his stomach as he had been stabbed.
Officers called for back-up and as they walked into the mall, they saw a boy clutching his abdomen, using his school shirt as a bandage.
The officers took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was treated for his injuries.
The other officers who had been called in were told the suspect was nearby, and he was held a short distance from the mall.
He was being questioned up to last night.