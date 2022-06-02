A 17-year-old pupil of Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School, in Tobago, was yesterday debarred from sitting the CSEC mathematics exam, after he threatened to return with a gun to the school compound and shoot up the school.
The pupil was ordered to leave the compound, and the police were later called.
A report has since been made to Tobago police.
The pupil attended school on Tuesday and threatened the examiner, which followed him sitting the CSEC English exam. It is alleged he behaved disrespectfully and was disruptive.
He was debarred from entering the school compound yesterday, based on his behaviour and threats made to kill teachers that were made off the school compound.
The pupil’s mother said her son was upset. “So when I asked my son about that, he said he did not threaten anybody on the compound or anything like that,” said his mother.
“He said he was outside the compound. Yes, he said he was annoyed because he was looking forward to doing his exam.
“He was quarrelling and did not threaten anybody. What he said is that he was going to shoot up the school or something like that,” she added.
Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Education Assistant Secretary Orlando Kerr said the matter would be investigated.
“Obviously, the teachers would be concerned about their safety, and if it is that the child did do that then obviously the child would not be allowed on the compound,” said Kerr.
“It does not matter whether the child made the threat on the compound or not. What matters is whether or not the child made the threat, because if you are outside of the compound and you made a threat, they are not going to allow you on the compound.”
Police Inspector Dexter Miller told the Express he was contacted by school officials and School Supervisor III Sherry Ann Rollocks-Hackett, whom he guided on the way forward.
“Officials were guided to make a report to the police and the security at the school. Police officers visited the school on Wednesday.
“There would be an intervention along with the Children’s Authority,” Miller said.
Pastor Glenroy Frank, chairman of the board of Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School, told the Express the report is being actively looked into.